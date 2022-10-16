Lutz Launches Outsourced HR Offering Lutz, a Nebraska-based business solutions firm, recently announced a new service offering, Outsourced HR. Services include on-demand HR support, compliance management, employee onboarding and exit assistance, benefits administration, communications strategy, employee relations assistance and talent management. Additionally, the team can provide HR strategy coaching and consulting on a project basis. Stephanie Hand, Chief Human Resources Officer at Lutz, said, "Businesses have a lot going on, and often, smaller teams end up feeling stuck with the overwhelming challenges of human resources. Whether you are looking to outsource some or all of your day-to-day HR duties, we aim to provide hands-on guidance and support to help you streamline your HR processes." Lutz's Outsourced HR service offers a unique, personalized approach to employee management and compliance. "At Lutz, we believe people are a key driver for success. The development of our Outsourced HR service offering will help clients with limited resources provide the necessary attention to their employees while freeing up time to focus on running their business. Coupled with our Lutz Talent search and staffing services, we are excited to see the positive impact this offering will have on businesses and their culture," said Ron Nebbia, Lutz Consulting Shareholder. Learn more about Lutz's Outsourced HR offering here: https://www.lutz.us/services/lutztalent/outsourced-hr/
