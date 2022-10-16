 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lutz

  • 0

Lutz Launches Outsourced HR Offering Lutz, a Nebraska-based business solutions firm, recently announced a new service offering, Outsourced HR. Services include on-demand HR support, compliance management, employee onboarding and exit assistance, benefits administration, communications strategy, employee relations assistance and talent management. Additionally, the team can provide HR strategy coaching and consulting on a project basis. Stephanie Hand, Chief Human Resources Officer at Lutz, said, "Businesses have a lot going on, and often, smaller teams end up feeling stuck with the overwhelming challenges of human resources. Whether you are looking to outsource some or all of your day-to-day HR duties, we aim to provide hands-on guidance and support to help you streamline your HR processes." Lutz's Outsourced HR service offers a unique, personalized approach to employee management and compliance. "At Lutz, we believe people are a key driver for success. The development of our Outsourced HR service offering will help clients with limited resources provide the necessary attention to their employees while freeing up time to focus on running their business. Coupled with our Lutz Talent search and staffing services, we are excited to see the positive impact this offering will have on businesses and their culture," said Ron Nebbia, Lutz Consulting Shareholder. Learn more about Lutz's Outsourced HR offering here: https://www.lutz.us/services/lutztalent/outsourced-hr/

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bridges Trust

Bridges Trust

BRETT LINDSTROM JOINS BRIDGES TRUST Bridges Trust, a privately owned wealth management firm, is proud to announce and welcome Brett Lindstrom …

Smith Pauley

Smith Pauley

New Firm Smith Pauley Announces Partners and Staff H. Daniel Smith Daniel C. Pauley Partner Partner Jerry M. Slusky Clay M. Rogers Aaron F. Sm…

TSG (The Strawhecker Group)

TSG (The Strawhecker Group)

TSG Acquires Software Company Global NetWatch TSG (The Strawhecker Group), a globally recognized analytics, intelligence, and solutions-focuse…

Deloitte

Deloitte

Pam Duzik Ian Johnson Steve Ereckson Alan West The Deloitte Omaha office is proud to announce their newest Office Audit Leader, Pam Duzik, alo…

WoodmenLife

WoodmenLife

WoodmenLife Hires Tracy Crowell to Lead Corporate Recruitment WoodmenLife has hired Tracy Crowell as Director, HR Business Partners & Recr…

Abrahams Kaslow & Cassman LLP

Abrahams Kaslow & Cassman LLP

Abrahams Kaslow & Cassman LLP Payton R. Hostens joined Abrahams Kaslow & Cassman LLP as a law clerk in 2020 and we are pleased to anno…

Farmers National Company

Farmers National Company

Randy Dickhut Retires, New Senior Vice President of Real Estate Operations Announced Paul Schadegg Farmers National Company has announced that…

Mueller Robak LLC

Mueller Robak LLC

Mueller and Robak Recognized in The Best Lawyers in America 2023 William J. Mueller Kim M. Robak William J. Mueller and Kim M. Robak of Muelle…

Watch Now: Related Video

Where you should keep your emergency fund

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert