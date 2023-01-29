 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Madonna Rehabiliation

  • 0
Madonna Rehabiliation

Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals welcomes new board members Scott Cassels Sarah Walker, Ph.D. Nick Wilwerding Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals is pleased to announce the appointment of three new members to its board of directors for a three-year term. Madonna's board of directors includes medical, community and business leaders across Omaha and Lincoln. The new board members are Scott Cassels, Sarah Walker, Ph.D., and Nick Wilwerding. Cassels currently serves as the executive vice president for Kiewit Corporation, one of the country's largest construction and engineering organizations. Walker is a professor of management and the vice president of equity, diversity, and inclusion at Creighton University, a prestigious academic institution with Jesuit values. Wilwerding is the president and chief operating officer at Bridges Trust, a respected wealth management firm. "We are excited to welcome our newest board members," Paul Dongilli Jr., Ph.D., Madonna's president and chief executive officer, said. "Dr. Walker, Mr. Cassels, and Mr. Wilwerding bring tremendous business experience to the table. With their help, we can advance Madonna's reputation as a world-class leader in medical rehabilitation." Madonna is a Catholic, nonprofit hospital system that provides physical and medical rehabilitation services to children and adults throughout the nation.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Immanuel

Immanuel

Immanuel Leaders Serve the State of Nebraska

WoodmenLife

WoodmenLife

Kemp Appointed Director, Mortgage Loan & Real Estate Investment

WoodmenLife

WoodmenLife

WoodmenLife Promotes Jerry Smolinski to Senior Vice President & Chief Information Officer

Carlson & Blakeman, LLP

Carlson & Blakeman, LLP

Carlson & Blakeman, LLP is pleased to announce Matthew Wurstner has been promoted to partner with the firm effective January 1, 2023.

WoodmenLife

WoodmenLife

Nic Olari Promoted to Vice President, Chief Compliance & Privacy Official

McGrath North

McGrath North

MCGRATH NORTH EXPANDS ITS HIGHLY RECOGNIZED LITIGATION GROUP

Watch Now: Related Video

Goldman Sachs Sees Oil Heading to $100 a Barrel by 3Q

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert