Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital

Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals welcomes Nathan Driml Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals is pleased to announce that Nathan Driml has joined the organization as its director of major gifts. Driml, whose daughter is a former Madonna patient, brings a personal connection to Madonna's mission and a wealth of fundraising experience to the role. Previously, Driml served as the vice president of advancement at Omaha's Mercy High School for several years. Before that, he was the director of alumni relations for Creighton University's Heider College of Business, College of Nursing & School of Dentistry. Driml earned his bachelor's degree in journalism with an emphasis in public relations from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, his master's degree in organizational leadership from Creighton University, and most recently, his CAP � (Chartered Advisor in Philanthropy) designation from the American College of Finance. He is also an adjunct instructor at Creighton University.