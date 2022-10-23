Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals welcomes Nathan Driml Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals is pleased to announce that Nathan Driml has joined the organization as its director of major gifts. Driml, whose daughter is a former Madonna patient, brings a personal connection to Madonna's mission and a wealth of fundraising experience to the role. Previously, Driml served as the vice president of advancement at Omaha's Mercy High School for several years. Before that, he was the director of alumni relations for Creighton University's Heider College of Business, College of Nursing & School of Dentistry. Driml earned his bachelor's degree in journalism with an emphasis in public relations from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, his master's degree in organizational leadership from Creighton University, and most recently, his CAP � (Chartered Advisor in Philanthropy) designation from the American College of Finance. He is also an adjunct instructor at Creighton University.
Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital
Related to this story
Most Popular
McGrath North Welcomes New Lawyers from Three Law Schools Micah Q. Carlson Jeanne J. Kelley Avram N. Tynes McGrath North is excited to announc…
Baird Holm LLP Welcomes Four New Associates to the Firm Halle A. Hayhurst Katie L. Kalkowski Addison C. McCauley James T. Schmidt Baird Holm L…
Lamp Rynearson Adds Project Advocate Barb Terry joins the Lamp Rynearson Landscape Architecture and Planning team as a Project Advocate with m…
Heart Ministry Center Daniel Alaniz Conor Berigan Charles Box Greg Glenn Dani Rae Rogers Heart Ministry Center's mission is providing food, he…
WoodmenLife Names Lance Larsen Vice President, Alternative Distribution New Channel Introduced to Accelerate Growth WoodmenLife's chief concer…
WEST GATE BANK PROMOTES KAY BARTEK Kay Bartek Doug Carey West Gate Bank announces the promotion of Kay Bartek to Senior Vice President, Retail…
Olson returns to NCF as Director of Peer Learning Nebraska Community Foundation (NCF) welcomes Anders Olson to its talented team of profession…
New Firm Smith Pauley Announces Partners and Staff H. Daniel Smith Daniel C. Pauley Partner Partner Jerry M. Slusky Clay M. Rogers Aaron F. Sm…
Lutz Launches Outsourced HR Offering Lutz, a Nebraska-based business solutions firm, recently announced a new service offering, Outsourced HR.…
OneWorld Names Vickie Adams Human Resources Director Vickie Adams, MS, SHRM-CP, PHR, was named Human Resources Director for OneWorld Community…