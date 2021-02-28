Majors Plastics Inc. Wins 3M 2020 Supplier of the Year Award Award recognizes suppliers who improve 3M's competitiveness. Majors Plastics, Inc., Custom Injection Molder and Contract Manufacturing, was honored with the 2020 3M Supplier of the Year Award in recognition of the company's contribution to improving 3M's competitiveness. This year, 3M recognized 20 suppliers supporting the U.S. and Canada, among thousands in its global supply base, for world-class performance in providing products and services. These suppliers were identified and rated based on actions taken to improve 3M's competitiveness and overall supplier performance. A virtual awards ceremony was held Feb. 4, 2021. Mark Swanson, President and CEO of Majors Plastics stated, "This is our second time being recognized as a Supplier of the Year within the last 3 years. 2020 was a challenging year due to the pandemic and all facilities in Omaha and Reynosa, Mexico often worked 24 hours, 7 days a week to support the increased demand for Personal Protection Equipment to keep our country's frontline workers safe. Majors Plastics is honored and appreciates 3M for making this recognition. This award is achieved through the hardworking people in both Omaha, Nebraska and our business partner, Mirsa Manufacturing, in Reynosa, Mexico. We are truly a team of individuals who value our customers and appreciate the opportunities given." "Supplier collaboration is critical to supply chain success," said Debora Fronczak, vice president, 3M Strategic Sourcing. "We are fortunate to work with great suppliers who are committed to fostering a relationship with 3M. These collaborative relationships help us to serve our customers with innovative and valuable solutions. It's important that we recognize our most outstanding suppliers, and that's what this award is all about." Majors Plastics is a full-service custom plastics injection molding business with over 100 molding machines and over 800 employees from both Omaha and Reynosa, Mexico specializing in high-volume, high-quality injection molding. The Company provides precision thermoplastic component parts that are used in a wide variety of commercial and industrial product applications in the electronics, medical, safety and health, optical, agricultural, and telecommunication battery products. The Company does not produce proprietary products but fabricates through injection molding custom components manufactured to each individual customer's specifications. In addition, the Company provides contract manufacturing including assembly, testing, packaging, over-molding, two shot molding, pad printing, sonic welding, heat staking, and inventory logistics in both the United States and Mexico.