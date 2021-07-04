McFarlin & Brokke PC Promotes Douglas D. Morris to Partner / Shareholder The CPA firm of McFarlin & Brokke, PC, has promoted Douglas D. Morris to Partner / Shareholder. Morris joined McFarlin & Brokke in 2014 as a staff accountant. In 2019, he was promoted to manager. In his new role as partner, Douglas will have expanded leadership responsibilities and continue to pursue all areas of client satisfaction and staff mentoring. "We are thrilled to have Doug join as a partner in the firm," said Michael Smith, President. "His character, integrity, and hard work reflect our firm's commitment to excellence. Doug has exceeded our expectations at every step of the way. We have watched him grow these last few years and are confident he is ready for the next step." Morris, an Omaha native, is a graduate of Ralston High School and the University of Nebraska-Omaha. He earned his Bachelor of Business Administration with a concentration in Accounting in 2015, his Master of Professional Accountancy and CPA certification in 2016. Doug is a member of the American Institute of CPAs and the Nebraska Society of CPAs. McFarlin & Brokke, PC, has been providing a full range of accounting, tax and consulting services to clients in the Midwest for more than 60 years. The firm is a member of the Senior Partner Network, an affiliation of CPA firms with offices in nine states. McFarlin & Brokke is also a member of the American Institute of CPAs, and the Private Companies Practice Section of the American Institute of CPAs.
