McGill, Gotsdiner, Workman & Lepp, P.C., L.L.O. Recognizes Lawyers Inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America� McGill, Gotsdiner, Workman & Lepp, P.C., L.L.O. is pleased to announce that eight lawyers have been included in the Edition of The Best Lawyers in America. Since it was first published in 1983, Best Lawyers has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence. Best Lawyers has published their list for over three decades, earning the respect of the profession, the media, and the public as the most reliable, unbiased source of legal referrals. Its first international list was published in 2006 and since then has grown to provide lists in over 75 countries. Lawyers on The Best Lawyers in America list are divided by geographic region and practice areas. They are reviewed by their peers on the basis of professional expertise, and undergo an authentication process to make sure they are in current practice and in good standing. McGill, Gotsdiner, Workman & Lepp would like to congratulate the following lawyers named to The Best Lawyers in America list: Gary M. Gotsdiner - Closely Held Companies and Family Businesses Law, Corporate Law, and Mergers and Acquisitions Law Keith A. Green - Closely Held Companies and Family Businesses Law, Corporate Law, and Mergers and Acquisitions Law Mary Hewitt - Employment Law - Management and Trusts and Estates Myron J. Kaplan - Corporate Law Robert L. Lepp - Commercial Litigation and Elder Law Richard D. Myers - Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law Nancy A. Roberts - Environmental Law R. Thomas Workman - Corporate Law Additionally, McGill, Gotsdiner, Workman & Lepp has been ranked in the 2021 U.S. News - Best Lawyers� "Best Law Firms" list as a Regional Tier 1 firm in Corporate Law and Mergers & Acquisitions. Ranked firms, presented in tiers, are listed on a national and/ or metropolitan scale. Receiving a tier designation reflects the high level of respect a firm has earned among other leading lawyers and clients in the same communities and the same practice areas for their abilities, their professionalism and their integrity. The firm has been serving commercial enterprises and individual clients in a broad range of civil practice areas in the Midwest since 1975. The keystones of McGill's culture, integrity, expertise and compassion, form the foundation for long-term client relationships and drive an exceptionally high work product. More information about the firm can be found at www.mgwl.com.

