STALNAKER BECKER JOINS MCGILL Effective May 3, 2021, Stalnaker Becker & Buresh will integrate their practice with McGill Gotsdiner Workman & Lepp, P.C., L.L.O. Aimee Cizek and John Stalnaker will be joining McGill as Shareholders, and Tom Stalnaker and Bob Becker will be joining as Of Counsel. Stalnaker Becker & Buresh is a long-standing and highly regarded Omaha law firm. The firm was founded in 1921 and will continue its tradition of excellence and personal service at McGill. The integration will provide a broader range and depth of legal services to clients. Tom Stalnaker served as a Nebraska Chapter 7 Bankruptcy Trustee for over 30 years. In addition to his substantial bankruptcy experience, Tom has significant experience in business law, real estate, construction and estate planning. Tom graduated from Stanford University in 1968 and immediately joined Stalnaker, Becker & Buresh, which at the time was Swarr, May, Royce, Smith, Andersen & Ross. Bob Becker has served as legal counsel to clients in business, construction, and real estate for nearly 50 years. After graduating from Creighton University School of Law in 1969 and then four years as an Assistant U.S. Attorney, Bob joined Stalnaker, Becker & Buresh. Aimee Cizek graduated from Creighton University School of Law in 2003 and is a member of the Nebraska State Bar Association, Iowa State Bar Association, and Omaha Bar Association. Before joining Stalnaker, Becker & Buresh in 2007, Aimee served as a prosecutor in the Douglas County Attorney's Office. In addition to her current civil litigation practice, Aimee advises construction companies and individual clients in real estate disputes and litigation. Aimee also represents clients in general corporate matters, sales and acquisitions of businesses, real estate, estate planning and probate. These diverse practice areas enable her to work with clients to develop multi-generational business and estate plans. John Stalnaker graduated from Chicago Kent College of Law in 2003 and is a member of the Nebraska State Bar Association and Omaha Bar Association. He was appointed in 2018 as a Nebraska Chapter 7 Bankruptcy Trustee. In addition to bankruptcy trustee work, John has substantial experience in real estate law, including title insurance, land development, purchase agreements and construction. He also practices in general corporate law and particularly enjoys helping clients grow and build their businesses. McGill focuses in the practice areas of corporate and business law; real estate; estate planning, trusts, and probate; banking and finance; employment; health care law; mergers and acquisitions; non-profit and tax-exempt entities and creditors' rights. McGill also has a sophisticated commercial litigation practice with significant experience in mediation and arbitration. The attorneys' experience of Stalnaker Becker will add depth in corporate and business law, real estate, title insurance and construction law. Based out of Omaha, McGill, Gotsdiner, Workman & Lepp, P.C., L.L.O. has been serving commercial enterprises and individual clients in a broad civil practice in the Midwest since 1975. The keystones of the firm's culture, integrity, expertise and compassion, form the foundation for long-term client relationships and drive high-quality professional services. More information about the firm can be found at www.mgwl.com.