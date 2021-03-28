McGill Gotsdiner Workman & Lepp Zachary L. Ward joined McGill Gotsdiner Workman & Lepp as an associate on March 22, 2021. He has over seven years of experience in a wide variety of practice areas. He completed his undergraduate studies at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, receiving a degree in Banking, Finance, and Investment Science. He then earned his J.D. from Creighton University School of Law with a concentration in business law. During law school, he participated on the trial team, competed in St. Louis at the AAJ Regional Competition, and earned the Lyle E. Strom Scholar in Trial Advocacy Award. Zach is a successful and engaged attorney with broad legal knowledge in a wide variety of disciplines with emphasis in reviewing and drafting contracts, resolving tax matters, and advising on and coordinating business and real estate transactions He also focuses his practice in the areas of estate planning including wills and trusts, probate, tax, and finance. He has a congenial way about him and develops long-term, positive and trusting client relationships. He is admitted to practice in Iowa and the Northern and Southern Federal District Courts and is a member of the American Bar Association and the Iowa Bar Association. Zach is in the process of relocating to the Omaha area with his family and will continue to serve clients from the Story City, Iowa area where he has practiced the past seven years. Based out of Omaha, McGill, Gotsdiner, Workman & Lepp, P.C., L.L.O. has been serving commercial enterprises and individual clients in a broad range of civil practice areas in the Midwest since 1975. The keystones of the firm's culture, integrity, expertise, and compassion, form the foundation for long-term client relationships and drive an exceptionally high-quality work product.
