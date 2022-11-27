 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
McGill, Gotsdiner, Workman & Lepp

McGill, Gotsdiner, Workman & Lepp

Donald L. Erftmier, III joins McGill, Gotsdiner, Workman & Lepp, P.C., L.L.O. McGill, Gotsdiner, Workman & Lepp is pleased to announce the hiring of Donald L. Erftmier, III as an associate attorney. Erftmier is a native of Omaha, Nebraska and attended Creighton Prep before earning his bachelor's degree in Finance from the Heider College of Business at Creighton University. Erftmier recently graduated from the St. Louis University School of Law and assists our clients in the areas of estate and succession planning, real estate, and corporate matters. The firm has been serving commercial enterprises and individual clients in a broad range of civil practice areas in the Midwest since 1975. The keystones of McGill's culture, integrity, expertise, and compassion, form the foundation for long-term client relationships and drive an exceptionally high work product. More information about the firm can be found at www.mgwl.com.

