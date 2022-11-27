Donald L. Erftmier, III joins McGill, Gotsdiner, Workman & Lepp, P.C., L.L.O. McGill, Gotsdiner, Workman & Lepp is pleased to announce the hiring of Donald L. Erftmier, III as an associate attorney. Erftmier is a native of Omaha, Nebraska and attended Creighton Prep before earning his bachelor's degree in Finance from the Heider College of Business at Creighton University. Erftmier recently graduated from the St. Louis University School of Law and assists our clients in the areas of estate and succession planning, real estate, and corporate matters. The firm has been serving commercial enterprises and individual clients in a broad range of civil practice areas in the Midwest since 1975. The keystones of McGill's culture, integrity, expertise, and compassion, form the foundation for long-term client relationships and drive an exceptionally high work product. More information about the firm can be found at www.mgwl.com.
McGill, Gotsdiner, Workman & Lepp
Related to this story
Most Popular
Swanson Russell Promotes Eight in Lincoln and Omaha Offices Tanner Boesiger Sarah Carritt Jack Chatelain Amber Mencl Jess Schmitz Kaitlyn Smej…
As Vice President of Franchise Operations at Scooter's Coffee�, Jaime Denney Focuses on Enhancing Drive-Thru Speed and Service Scooter's Coffe…
Kutak Rock Grows Omaha Office with Addition of 26 Attorneys Kutak Rock is pleased to announce the addition of 26 associates to its Omaha offic…
Koley Jessen Adds 13 New Attorneys Across the Firm Hailey Hearn Meghan Kallhoff Emily Locke Natalie Lussier Gretchen Lusso Brad Peck Kayla Sul…
Terry Ann Sanders named community inclusion coordinator at Veridian Credit Union Veridian Credit Union is pleased to announce that Terry Ann S…
Colliers Nebraska Announces New Hires Justin Spooner and Michael Emodi Join Colliers' Nebraska Office Justin Spooner Michael Emodi The Nebrask…
Nebraska Medicine Michael Ash, MD , is the new executive vice president - chief operating officer for Nebraska Medicine. Dr. Ash previously se…
Ellick, Jones, Buelt, Blazek & Longo, LLP Ellick, Jones, Buelt, Blazek & Longo, LLP is pleased to announce that Lauren R. Kirkland has…
Hughes Tree Service named a Top 20 Tree Care Company in America! Hughes Tree Service of Omaha has been named a Top 20 Tree Care Company in Ame…