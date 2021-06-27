MCGRATH NORTH PRACTICE GROUPS RECEIVE CHAMBERS USA RECOGNITION FOR EXCELLENCE Chambers USA 2021 has recognized the excellence of seven core practice areas of McGrath North, and 14 of its attorneys practicing within those groups. "We set the highest standards for all of our attorneys to aggressively put our clients first, and these rankings reflect our hard work and client focus," said Roger Wells, President of McGrath North. "And we continue to build upon our deep and broad practice area expertise to support our work with businesses operating across a broad array of industries." The 2021 Chambers practice area selections are set out below including select comments from Chambers on the strengths of those practices and identification of key McGrath North attorneys based on Chambers' own independent research: Corporate / Commercial Chambers' Comments - Highly regarded commercial offering, renowned for its imposing bench strength and stellar client roster. Offers leading expertise in corporate matters, with noteworthy experience of strategic acquisitions and securities concerns. Advises a raft of major regional players from the commodities, retail, hospitality and finance sectors. Particularly adept at handling complex franchising matters, as well as corporate governance. Notable Practitioners: David Hefflinger Jeffrey Penne Patrick Straka Roger Wells Thomas Worthington Litigation Chambers' Comments - Full-service firm with a widely respected litigation offering. Proficient across a broad array of commercial and insurance-related disputes. Advises an impressive range of local and regional clients, with significant knowledge of the energy and financial services sectors. Demonstrates further expertise in the agricultural and consumer goods sectors, featuring in a plethora of contentious mandates for a number of regional and multinational food companies. Well versed in product liability and business tort disputes, with further expertise in bankruptcy cases and breach of contract. Also provides significant experience in corporate governance, mass torts and class actions. The team also has experience on IP disputes. Notable Practitioners: Patrick Brookhouser James Fitzgerald William Hargens Patrick Pepper James Powers Labor & Employment Chambers' Comments - Recognized for its strength in managing a wide range of labor and employment matters for an impressive mix of local and regional clients. Offers considerable expertise advising on OSHA and wage and hour issues, with notable experience in the immigration space. Additional areas of strength include union negotiations, employee benefits matters and wrongful dismissal concerns. Also expertly handles noncompetes and collective bargaining agreements. Acts for employers in a broad range of sectors including manufacturing, education and construction, with particular activity in consumer goods. Considerable experience in the federal appellate courts. Notable Practitioners: Stevenson Bogue Aaron Clark Real Estate Chambers' Comments - Distinguished real estate group at this full-service firm, widely renowned for the strength of its transactional offering. Maintains a strong presence in the greenfield development space, with acknowledged proficiency in acquisitions. Additionally, well versed in zoning issues. Acts for a variety of notable clients from different industries, with experience in the energy, construction and financial services sectors. Notable Practitioners: Lee Hamann Insurance Chambers' Comments - Well-rounded group with extensive experience in tax defense and coverage claims, with notable activity representing insurers in bad faith claims, as well as personal injury and life insurance claims. Demonstrates further contentious capabilities in matters relating to fraud, as well as accidental death indemnities and wrongful death actions in the healthcare sector. Additionally, instructed on policy drafting and regulatory concerns. Also has experience on construction liability matters. Notable Practitioners: Robert Mullin Tax Chambers' Comments - Reputable Omaha-based group frequently mandated by high-profile multinational technology corporates, as well as national REITs and industrial companies. Regularly instructed to provide counsel on the local, state and federal tax considerations of commercial transactions, including niche expertise concerning aircraft transactions. Additionally, well regarded for its counsel on tax incentives, tax issues around company formation and tax planning. Notable Practitioners: Jeff Pirruccello Intellectual Property Chambers' Comments - Active on a wide range of IP issues including trademark and patent prosecution, infringement and trade secrets issues. Experience advising clients in the technology, life science and finance sectors. Notable Practitioners: Clint Cadwallader About Chambers and Partners USA Chambers USA focuses on lawyers for business and bases its rankings on market research and interviews with clients and attorneys across the nation. This enables Chambers to assess technical legal ability, professional conduct, client service, commercial astuteness, diligence, commitment, and other qualities most valued by clients. About McGrath North Mullin & Kratz McGrath North focuses first and always on Client Success. We have a talented team of over 70 experts who effectively and successfully collaborate with our clients, including small and mid-size businesses to Fortune 500 companies operating in a broad range of industries. We judge ourselves based on the real-world value we provide to our clients, whether they are operating in the Midwest, across the country, or in business centers across the globe. We are fueled to achieve that success by a relentless concentration on Excellence. To be our best, McGrath North is always transforming and investing in talent, technology, and leadership, with a genuine commitment for building diversity, equity and inclusion within our firm, our profession and our community. While we are proud of our first 60 years of service, we are always innovating and recreating ourselves for the challenges ahead for our clients.