McGrath North Mullin & Kratz

McGrath North Expands Two Practice Groups with New Associates Sarah J. Moore Alexander K. Shaner McGrath North is pleased to announce the expansion of two practice groups with the addition of new attorneys Sarah J. Moore and Alexander K. Shaner. These new attorneys continue the ongoing growth of the firm's Business and Corporate and Litigation practice groups. "These talented attorneys, both of whom worked with us as law clerks during the last two years, are immediately contributing to our firm and fully embracing our commitment to excellence." said Roger Wells, President of McGrath North. "We are excited to have them join our team to build their professional careers here in Omaha." The new attorneys include: Sarah J. Moore joins McGrath North's Business and Corporate group. Sarah has spent the last seven years preparing to support business clients in all aspects of their operations, having received her Bachelor of Business Administration from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles and her law degree from the University of Nebraska with a concentration on Business Transactions. Her driven interest in playing a role in the success of corporate clients resulted in her academic excellence being recognized magna cum laude at Loyola, and she graduated from Nebraska with high distinction and as a member of the Order of the Coif. While in law school, Sarah was an Executive Editor of the Nebraska Law Review and a student attorney for the University of Nebraska Weibling Entrepreneurship Clinic. Alexander K. Shaner joins the firm's Litigation group. After graduating magna cum laude from Drake University in 2014 with a Bachelor of Arts degree, Alex spent several years involved in regulatory and communication matters for energy and chemical companies, and marketing strategies for technology and manufacturing businesses. With this real world experience in hand, and having served as a policy intern for the United States Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, Alex attended the University of Minnesota Law School where he graduated magna cum laude in 2020 and was the Managing and Research Editor for the Minnesota Law Review. About McGrath North Mullin & Kratz McGrath North focuses first and always on Client Success. We have a talented team of over 70 experts who effectively and successfully collaborate with our clients, including small and mid-size businesses to Fortune 500 companies operating in a broad range of industries. We judge ourselves based on the real-world value we provide to our clients, whether they are operating in the Midwest, across the country, or in business centers across the globe. We are fueled to achieve that success by a relentless concentration on Excellence. To be our best, McGrath North is always transforming and investing in talent, technology, and leadership, with a genuine commitment for building diversity, equity and inclusion within our firm, our profession and our community. While we are proud of our first 60 years of service, we are always innovating and recreating ourselves for the challenges ahead for our clients.