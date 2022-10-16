McGrath North Welcomes New Lawyers from Three Law Schools Micah Q. Carlson Jeanne J. Kelley Avram N. Tynes McGrath North is excited to announce the hiring of new associates Micah Q. Carlson, Jeanne J. Kelley and Avram N. Tynes. All three clerked with the firm during their law school careers and will join the Business and Corporate, Intellectual Property, and Labor, Employment and Benefits teams. "There is no doubt that these three people will immediately contribute to our firm's commitment to serving our clients with excellence." said Roger Wells, President of McGrath North. "This class of new associates helps continue our ongoing focus to build a broad, diverse team at McGrath North." Micah Q. Carlson joins the firm's Business and Corporate practice group. Micah received his undergraduate degree from the University of Nebraska at Kearney, graduating Magna Cum Laude with a B.S. in English and Political Science. Micah was a leader in the Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity, its Member of the Year in 2018, and a recipient of its National Competition Scholarship. During this time, Micah also served as a Congressional Intern in the Office of Representative Adrian Smith, providing him with valuable experiences on Capitol Hill. Micah then attended the University of Iowa College of Law where he graduated with Distinction. While in law school, Micah served as a writer for the Journal of Corporation Law, publishing on the critically important subject of U.S. data protection in a global economy. He also served as a research assistant to Associate Professor Andrew Crouse, focusing on assisting other law students with their writing skills. Jeanne J. Kelley joins the firm's Intellectual Property practice group. Jeanne received her B.S. degree in Chemistry from Minnesota State University, Mankato, graduating Cum Laude, and earned the prestigious honor of the Collegian of the Year in her senior year. Before starting college, Jeanne was an assistant team leader in AmeriCorps, working with FEMA in Mississippi. Her exemplary volunteerism resulted in her receiving the Gold Achievement Presidential Volunteer Service Award and the Congressional Service Award Silver Medal. After receiving her undergraduate degree, she attended the University of Nebraska College of Law where she graduated with Distinction. Jeanne completed the USPTO Patent Registration Exam while in law school and is a Registered Patent Attorney. Targeting her passion for Intellectual Property law, Jeanne received Excellence awards in Patent Law, International Intellectual Property, and Copyright Law. She was a 2022 National Finalist in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office National Patent Drafting competition. Her drive for success, however, did not overshadow her passion for helping others. In the highly competitive environment of the first year of law school, the Student Bar Association selected Jeanne as the Most Likely to Help a Fellow Student. She continued her mentorship of new students throughout her time in law school. Avram N. Tynes joins the firm's Labor and Employment practice group. Avram received his undergraduate degree from Augustana University. Following his love for sports and state-wide success at Millard North High School in Omaha, Avram was a four-year starter on Augustana's football team. His excellence was even more evident in the classroom while in college, being named Academic All-American 1st Team in his senior year and graduating Magna Cum Laude. While in college, in addition to his work at the University as a fitness and strength training intern and his retail managerial experience, Avram studied abroad in Morocco and Spain in connection with his college minor in Spanish. Avram then chose to attend Creighton University School of Law for his law degree, graduating Cum Laude. He was selected for Creighton's Scholars Program and was active in the Black Law Student Association. Avram focused on being as day-one-ready as possible for private practice, so he participated in Creighton's Negotiation Competition, Trial Competition, and its Trial Team, which competed against other law schools. About McGrath North, Mullin & Kratz, PC, LLO McGrath North is a business focused law firm supporting clients throughout the Midlands and the United States. We serve a broad client base that includes Fortune 500 companies, small and medium sized businesses, individuals, entrepreneurs and start-ups. The industries we serve cover a broad range of businesses including food, agriculture, commodities, industrial manufacturing, insurance, energy, financial institutions, hospitality, technology, and more. We offer our clients a sophisticated, nationwide legal practice that reflects the integrity, personal attention, and work ethic of a Midwestern firm. McGrath North provides responsive, efficient, and cost-effective counsel with the highest standards of ethics and integrity. We strive to partner with our clients on a long-term basis to help drive their success. We are proud to be Omaha based and we appreciate the clients that we serve.