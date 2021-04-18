McGrath North Continues to Expand its Litigation Practice McGrath North is pleased to announce that Donald "DJ" Rison has joined McGrath North as an associate in its Litigation Group. "DJ has worked with our firm as a law clerk for two years, has exceptional talent and experience, and we are excited to have him join our litigation team. We look forward to DJ and his family becoming a part of McGrath North", said Roger Wells, President of McGrath North. DJ graduated magna cum laude from Creighton University School of Law in December 2020. While attending Creighton, he focused his studies in Litigation and Health Law and received numerous academic coursework awards. As a result of his academic excellence, he was inducted into Alpha Sigma Nu (the Jesuit Honor Society), was a recipient of the Frances M. Ryan Diversity Scholarship, and was selected as a judicial extern for Judge L. Steven Grasz in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit. While at Creighton, DJ was actively involved in the Black Law Student Association and the Immigration Law Society and held officer positions in both organizations. After graduating from the University of Kearney in December 2013, DJ served as a congressional intern for U.S. Congressman Adrian Smith until December 2014, gaining invaluable experience. Before attending law school, DJ worked in claim examination in the workers' compensation industry, which provided unique, practical experiences and guided him towards the practice of law. About McGrath North Mullin & Kratz McGrath North focuses first and always on client success. We have a talented team of over 70 experts who effectively and successfully collaborate with our clients, including small and mid-size businesses to Fortune 500 companies operating in a broad range of industries. We judge ourselves based on the real-world value we provide to our clients, whether they are operating in the Midwest, across the country, or in business centers across the globe. We are fueled to achieve that success by a relentless concentration on excellence. To be our best, McGrath North is always transforming and investing in talent, technology, and leadership, with a genuine commitment for building diversity, equity and inclusion within our firm, our profession and our community. While we are proud of our first 60 years of service, we are always innovating and recreating ourselves for the challenges ahead for our clients.