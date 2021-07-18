McGrath North Attorneys Ranked Among Top In Nebraska By Chambers USA McGrath North is pleased to announce that Chambers USA - America's Leading Lawyers for Business has again recognized the firm and its attorneys for excellence in providing legal services to its clients. Along with recognizing seven core practice areas within the firm, 14 McGrath North attorneys received special recognition in their practices. Based on Chambers' approach that includes in-depth independent research focused in part on information from firm clients, the following McGrath North attorneys achieved the highest Chambers ranking within their respective practice areas: Corporate/Commercial - Roger Wells, Band 1, highlights Wells for a stellar reputation in the market for his corporate and commercial advice which includes mergers, financings and joint ventures. He draws praise as a "great M&A and corporate lawyer who is focused on solving problems." - Dave Hefflinger, Band 1, assists clients with business structuring, organization, financings and mergers. Chambers states that he is well equipped to advise companies on the issues encountered in their full life cycle, from startup to public listing. Litigation - William Hargens, Band 1, is praised for his considerable standing in the market for his work on M&A, fraud, and ERISA-related litigation, as well as his handling of nationwide class action cases. Chambers also noted his experience in handling both jury and non-jury litigation cases. - Jim Powers, Band 1, as co-chair of the group's litigation practice, Chambers notes that he has over three decades of experience litigating breach of contract, product liability, and eminent domain disputes, and also pointed to his litigation experience related to transactions, property damage, contractor disputes and bankruptcy matters. - Jim Fitzgerald, Band 1, is described by Chambers as having a wealth of expertise in the litigation market, representing clients in breaches of fiduciary duty, as well as various other commercial disputes. Chambers also highlighted his arbitration and appellate work. Insurance - Robert D Mullin, Jr., Band 1, has a longstanding presence in the market, advising clients on both contentious and noncontentious insurance matters. Chambers comments that he has notable experience in coverage mandates relating to issues such as arson, data security breaches, life insurance, and bad faith claims. Real Estate - Lee Hamann, Band 1, is described by Chambers as having a formidable reputation for his wide-reaching expertise, covering sale and purchase agreements, developments, and financing for high-value commercial real estate projects, as well as construction matters. One source says this: "Lee is very practical and responsive, has great experience and gives sound advice." Labor & Employment - Steve Bogue, Band 2, has a long-established background in the Nebraska legal market, representing clients in contractual matters, discrimination issues, and OSHA inspections, as well as collective bargaining issues. One source appreciates that he is "very knowledgeable and well respected." Tax - Jeffrey Pirruccello, Band 1, has an impressive reputation in Nebraska for the strength of his tax (both business and individual) and estate planning practice. One client noted that "he is a top-notch tax law attorney who is collaborative, pragmatic and extremely knowledgeable." "McGrath North and our attorneys have again received incredibly strong recognition in the Chamber USA 2021 rankings," said Roger Wells, president of McGrath North. "These rankings reflect the high standards that we set for our firm, our commitment to provide superior client service across our broad range of practice areas and confirm that our work is highly valued by our clients." About Chambers and Partners USA Chambers USA focuses on lawyers for business and bases its rankings on market research and interviews with clients and attorneys across the nation. This enables Chambers to assess technical legal ability, professional conduct, client service, commercial astuteness, diligence, commitment, and other qualities most valued by clients. About McGrath North Mullin & Kratz McGrath North focuses first and always on Client Success. We have a talented team of over 70 experts who effectively and successfully collaborate with our clients, including small and mid-size businesses to Fortune 500 companies operating in a broad range of industries. We judge ourselves based on the real-world value we provide to our clients, whether they are operating in the Midwest, across the country, or in business centers across the globe. We are fueled to achieve that success by a relentless concentration on Excellence. To be our best, McGrath North is always transforming and investing in talent, technology, and leadership, with a genuine commitment for building diversity, equity and inclusion within our firm, our profession and our community. While we are proud of our first 60 years of service, we are always innovating and recreating ourselves for the challenges ahead for our clients.