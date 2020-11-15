Experienced Environmental Litigator Joins McGrath North McGrath North is excited to welcome D. David DeWald to our firm to join our Environmental and Litigation groups. David, a Nebraska native, is returning to Omaha after serving five years as Senior Assistant Attorney General within the State of Wyoming's Attorney General's Office. While in Wyoming, he supervised the Natural Resources Section, handled litigation and administrative contested cases on a broad variety of environmental matters, and served as a policy advisor to the Governor and his staff. Prior to this, he practiced for five years in the commercial trial group of a national firm in its Omaha office and served as a law clerk to former Nebraska Supreme Court Justice John M. Gerrard. "David brings significant environmental and litigation experience that deepens our capabilities to successfully support our business client needs in these areas across the country," said Roger Wells, President of McGrath North. "David and his family will be a great addition to McGrath North and the Omaha Community," Wells added. David received his J.D. from the University of Nebraska College of Law with High Distinction in 2010 and was recognized for his high achievements as a member of the Order of the Coif, Nebraska Law Review, and a recipient of the Prize for Outstanding Scholastic Achievement. He received a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Nebraska in 2004. About McGrath North Mullin & Kratz McGrath North focuses first and always on Client Success. We have a talented team of over 70 experts who effectively and successfully collaborate with our clients, including small and mid-size businesses to Fortune 500 companies operating in a broad range of industries. We judge ourselves based on the real-world value we provide to our clients, whether they are operating in the Midwest, across the country, or in business centers across the globe. We are fueled to achieve that success by a relentless concentration on Excellence. To be our best, McGrath North is always transforming and investing in talent, technology, and leadership, with a genuine commitment for building diversity, equity and inclusion within our firm, our profession and our community. While we are proud of our first 60 years of service, we are always innovating and recreating ourselves for the challenges ahead for our clients.