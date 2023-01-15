MCGRATH NORTH EXPANDS ITS HIGHLY RECOGNIZED LITIGATION GROUP Michael L. Moran Daniel E. Kemp McGrath North is excited to announce that Michael L. Moran and Daniel E. Kemp have joined our firm as part of our litigation practice group. Both will provide valuable litigation experience to our firm and strengthen McGrath North's litigation group which has been annually recognized by Chambers, Best Lawyers, and Great Plans Super Lawyers. Mike has been practicing in Omaha since 2008, with his career devoted to civil litigation, including high-exposure claims involving insurance, trucking, freight, employment, commercial, and general liability matters. His practice includes assisting clients with mediation, arbitration, trial and appellate advocacy. Prior to joining McGrath North, Mike was a partner at a firm with offices in Omaha and Des Moines, Iowa. Mike is a member of the Transportation Lawyers Association, the Conference of Freight Counsel, the Nebraska Trucking Association, and the Association of Defense Trial Attorneys and is AV Preeminent rated by Martindale-Hubbell. Mike received his J.D. from the University of Nebraska College of Law in 2008 and his bachelor's degree from Creighton University in 2005. Daniel Kemp also joins McGrath North and he will work with Mike on various litigation matters. His experience includes civil litigation, complex litigation, hybrid FLSA class actions, subrogation, and insurance defense. Dan has a dynamic background, including time in the Marine Corps, as a touring musician, and as an executive of a construction consulting company. Dan is a IAPP Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US certified 2022) and is a member of the International Association of Privacy Professionals. He received his J.D. from the University of Nebraska College of Law in 2021 and his bachelor's degree from the University of Nebraska at Omaha in 2017. "Both Mike and Dan bring extensive litigation experience, with a particularly strong proficiency in torts, products liability, and risk management, which is of increasing importance to our clients," said Jon Grob, president of McGrath North. "We are thrilled to add them to our litigation team and enhance the level of service that we can provide to our clients." About McGrath North Mullin & Kratz McGrath North focuses first and always on Client Success. We have a talented team of over 70 experts who effectively and successfully collaborate with our clients, including small and mid-size businesses to Fortune 500 companies operating in a broad range of industries. We judge ourselves based on the real-world value we provide to our clients, whether they are operating in the Midwest, across the country, or in business centers across the globe. We are fueled to achieve that success by a relentless concentration on Excellence. To be our best, McGrath North is always transforming and investing in talent, technology, and leadership. While we are proud of our first 60 years of service, we are always innovating and recreating ourselves for the challenges ahead for our clients.