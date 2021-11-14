MCGRATH NORTH EXPANDS ITS TEAM WITH TWO NEW ASSOCIATES Madison "Madi" Barbee Nicole Petrow McGrath North is pleased to announce the hiring of Madison Barbee and Nicole Petrow for the firm's Real Estate and Tax teams. "Nicole and Madison are very talented people and are great additions to the McGrath North team." said Roger Wells, President of McGrath North. "Both worked with us as law clerks and are already integrated into our firm and positioned to immediately support our clients' needs." The new attorneys include: Madison "Madi" Barbee joins McGrath North's Real Estate Group after serving as a law clerk with this team for two years. She will also work with the firm's Business and Corporate group. Madison received her bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with high distinction, and then gained invaluable experience as a financial analyst in commercial banking with Wells Fargo & Co., and as a data analyst for a healthcare professional group. Fueling her interest in becoming more deeply involved in helping businesses grow and expand, Madison then went on to law school at the University of Nebraska School of Law, graduating with high distinction in May 2021. She continued her focus on business law and related activities during law school and received academic awards in a number of areas including mergers and acquisitions, as well as state and local tax. She also expanded her practical experience working with emerging businesses as a student attorney in the Nebraska College of Law Weibling Entrepreneurship Clinic. Nicole Petrow joins McGrath North's nationally recognized Tax Group following her two-year clerkship with the firm. Nicole received her undergraduate degree from Creighton University where her excellence was recognized by her induction into Phi Beta Kappa, the Dean's Fellows Program, her selection as the Leo Vincent Jacks Scholar of Classical Languages, and much more. After deciding that her long-term career interest was working with business owners (her family operated Petrow's Restaurant in Omaha for over 70 years), Nicole attended the nationally ranked University of Minnesota Law School, where her academic excellence was again recognized. She focused her studies in business and tax and graduated with a Business Concentration in May 2021. While in law school, Nicole served as Managing Editor of the Minnesota Journal of Law, Science and Technology, was named a Dean's Elite Scholar, and worked in the Employment Law Clinic gaining practical, client-focused experience. About McGrath North Mullin & Kratz McGrath North focuses first and always on Client Services. We have a talented team of over 70 experts who effectively and successfully collaborate with our clients, including small and mid-size businesses to Fortune 500 companies operating in a broad range of industries. We judge ourselves based on the real-world value we provide to our clients, whether they are operating in the Midwest, across the country, or in business centers across the globe. We are fueled to achieve that success by a relentless concentration on Excellence. To be our best, McGrath North is always investing in talent, technology, and leadership, with a genuine commitment for building diversity, equity and inclusion within our firm, our profession and our community. While we are proud of our first 60 years of service, we are always recreating ourselves for the challenges ahead for our clients.