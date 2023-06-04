McGrath North Expands Its Real Estate Practice McGrath North is excited to introduce Stephen Schutz as the newest member of its real estate practice. Stephen brings a vast amount of experience from a leading multinational commodities company and is set to enhance the firm's commitment to providing top-tier legal services to clients. With a strong focus on real estate, Stephen brings a wealth of experience to McGrath North. Stephen's expertise also includes commercial contracts and mergers and acquisitions which allows Stephen to support the firm's award winning Business and Corporate Group. Jon Grob, President of the firm, is thrilled to have Stephen join the team. Jon remarked that "Stephen's experience enables us to offer even more value to our many agricultural and commodities clients. In addition, his depth of real estate experience enhances our already strong real estate practice. With his addition, we are better equipped to guide clients, enabling them to reach their business objectives." McGrath North has a track record of providing excellent legal services to our clients. We are proud to add Stephen to our team of talented professionals. About McGrath North Mullin & Kratz McGrath North focuses first and always on client success. We have a talented team of over 70 experts who effectively and successfully collaborate with our clients, including small and mid-size businesses to Fortune 500 companies operating in a broad range of industries. We judge ourselves based on the real-world value we provide to our clients, whether they are operating in the Midwest, across the country, or in business centers across the globe. We are fueled to achieve that success by a relentless concentration on excellence.