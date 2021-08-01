Medica Tom Gilsdorf has joined the Medica Omaha office as a Regional Sales Manager. In his role, he is responsible for individual and Medicare product sales in the states of Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and Oklahoma, as well as the development and maintenance of broker relationships. Tom brings to Medica more than 26 years of experience with a background that includes leadership roles in Medicare Supplement & Medicare Advantage business lines and product development for individual health insurance compliant with the Affordable Care Act at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska and Mutual of Omaha. His prior experience enables him to bring to Medica a wealth of knowledge about the health insurance industry and the Individual/Medicare market. Tom has a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration from the University of Nebraska-Omaha. He is a member of the Knights of Columbus and an active member of St. Bernadette Catholic Church and attained the rank of Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts of America.
