Medica Hires Four to Support Growth in Nebraska Jennifer Alm Patrick Hoefener Wendi Peterson-Stott Corky Stott Medica, a health insurer with a regional office in Omaha, has deepened its relationships with the community and is proud to announce the addition of four talented individuals to support its members in the individual, Medicare and group coverage markets across the state. "We are proud to support the health and wellbeing needs of the Nebraska community," said John Naylor, Medica President and CEO. "Our team in Omaha - including the staff currently serving Nebraska -- has been handpicked for the expertise and knowledge they bring to provide Nebraskans with high quality, affordable care, as well as their commitment to the communities we serve throughout the state." The new hires join Nebraska Market Leader Patrick Bourne and Market Development and Account Manager Sarah Podany to form a deep talent pool that together has more than 150 years of experience in health-related employer benefits. Joining Medica are: Jennifer Alm, Network Market Lead, is strengthening provider and community relationships and leading initiatives that drive innovation across Medica's Nebraska health care network. Jeni lives the values of community commitment, and in her role she will make connections across the health care spectrum to promote high quality, affordable care. Jeni brings more than 25 years of health insurance experience to Medica, including a background in actuarial, product development and provider partnerships while at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Nebraska. She is dedicated to community service and currently serves as the Board Secretary for Grief's Journey. Jeni also has experience with Junior Achievement, Salvation Army campaigns, and is a 13-year United Way Bridgebuilder. She has a Bachelor's Degree in Finance from University of Nebraska - Lincoln, and an MBA from University of Nebraska - Omaha. Patrick Hoefener, Sales Relationship Manager, is helping to provide health care coverage for individuals under 65, small group business in the Nebraska and Iowa markets and group business for employers with up to 150 employees. Patrick's long-time experience in the health insurance industry empowers him to work closely with Medica's broker partners and employer groups to obtain a deep understanding of client goals, mission and priorities. Patrick brings 27 years of sales and account management experience to Medica. His past experience at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska as a senior sales executive uniquely positions him to assist clients with their plan design selections, service and renewals, as well as help his broker partners grow their businesses. Pat is actively involved with the Lincoln Association of Health Underwriters and enjoys coaching Lincoln youth sports. Wendi Peterson-Stott, Sales Relationship Manager, is helping to provide health care coverage for individuals under 65, small group business in the Nebraska and Iowa markets and group business for employers with up to 150 employees. Wendi works closely with broker partners and employer groups, and collaborates with product development leadership to ensure that Medica products closely align with the needs of the market. Wendi brings 25 years of sales and account management experience to Medica. Her experience working at Boler Wood and Associates as a senior account client manager and at Bearance Management Group/North Risk Partners as a senior risk advisor will help her assist clients with plan design selections, service and renewals. Wendi is an active member in the community, serving as the current president of the Omaha Association of Health Underwriters and a board member for the Nebraska Association of Health Underwriters. She also serves as a board member of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (Nebraska/Southwest Iowa Chapter) and served as their gala event chair in 2020. Corky Stott, Sales Relationship Manager, leads large group sales for Medica in the Nebraska and Iowa markets. Corky works closely with brokers and employer groups to create, implement and communicate comprehensive, cost-effective employee benefit programs. Corky's long tenure in the health insurance industry allows him to clearly understand the needs and challenges that employers face in today's marketplace. Corky works closely with Medica's product development and actuarial teams to ensure the products and pricing that Medica brings to the market are best-in-class. Corky has more than 25 years of group medical sales experience. Prior to coming to Medica, Corky was a senior sales executive at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska. Corky is a lifelong Nebraskan and very involved in the community. He recently served as co-chair for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation Gala. Corky has a degree in Business from Nebraska Wesleyan University. Medica has been serving Nebraskans since 2016 with the introduction of individual plans. Last year, Medicare plans from Medica were introduced to residents of the state. And in 2021, Medica will be fully operational in the group health plan market. The Medica Omaha office is located at 331 Village Pointe Plaza, Suite 304. Medica Omaha staff can be reached at 800-918-6892.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.