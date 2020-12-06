Medical Solutioins

Amber Barna of Medical Solutions Named to SIA Global Power 150 Women in Staffing List Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA), the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions, has named Amber Barna, vice president of clinical and quality assurance at Medical Solutions, to its Global Power 150 - Women in Staffing list. The annual list recognizes women who stand out as leaders and influencers in the global talent marketplace and the significant contributions of women industry-wide. At Medical Solutions, one of the largest and fastest-growing healthcare staffing companies, Barna directs a large clinical team of nurse managers who oversee the performance of several thousand contingent clinicians. Prior to joining Medical Solutions in 2008, Barna, a registered nurse for over 20 years, held key positions within a large hospital system, including nursing leadership, regulatory compliance and infection control. Under Barna's leadership, Medical Solutions has recognized a 96% successful assignment completion rate when nurse managers are involved in prescreening and interviewing candidates. She has successfully integrated multiple onboarding and credentialing systems to provide partners with an integrated approach to quickly onboard high-quality contingent labor, enabling nimble responses during the COVID-19 pandemic. Barna is the current co-chair of the Clinical Executive Committee, a subcommittee of the National Association of Travel Healthcare Organizations (NATHO) and serves as a member on the Joint Commission Advisory Committee for Healthcare Staffing Services. For more information about Medical Solutions, visit medicalsolutions.com.