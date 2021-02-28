 Skip to main content
Medical Solutions
Medical Solutions

Medical Solutions Announces Executive Promotions Joel Tremblay Chase Farmer Medical Solutions, one of the nation's largest providers of total workforce solutions in the healthcare industry, has announced the promotion of Joel Tremblay to Chief Operating Officer and Chase Farmer to Division President - Managed Services. Tremblay has played a critical role in the growth and transformation of Medical Solutions and the broadening of its service offerings beyond travel nursing to encompass allied health specialties, managed services, and strike staffing. He has been integral to the integration of On Assignment Nurse Travel and PPR Travel Nursing, along with C&A Industries, which was acquired in 2019. Through a combination of robust organic growth and acquisition, Medical Solutions has evolved into a $1.2 billion company and is the fourth largest healthcare staffing firm in the U.S. As COO, Tremblay will oversee all sales and operations relating to clinician recruiting and placement, quality, compliance and housing. Farmer has made significant contributions to Medical Solutions' growth and culture of innovation. He led the creation and launch of the company's managed services program and has driven its evolution into a leading MSP partner with major hospitals and healthcare systems across the U.S. As Division President - Managed Services, Farmer will oversee all aspects of its managed services sales and operations. He will be responsible for the development and execution of strategy and will partner with stakeholders to further growth, enhance service offerings, and ensure Medical Solutions is meeting the evolving needs of its customers. For more information about Medical Solutions, visit medicalsolutions.com.

