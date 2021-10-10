Medical Solutions Welcomes Jorge Taborga as Chief Technology Officer Medical Solutions, one of the nation's largest and fastest growing providers of total workforce solutions serving the healthcare industry, has announced the addition of Jorge Taborga as Chief Technology Officer. Taborga is an accomplished leader in organizational transformation and growth in high tech, healthcare, and cloud services. In his role at Medical Solutions, he oversees technology operations, including solutions architecture, applications development, analytics, PMO, security, and infrastructure. He's responsible for the delivery of enterprise projects aligned with the company's business strategy and the implementation of technology and architectural standards across the enterprise. Throughout his extensive career, Taborga has led company-wide strategies; developed products, re-engineered business processes; implemented enterprise-wide IT systems; and built and mentored engineering and IT organizations. Prior to joining Medical Solutions, he served as Managing Partner at Team Adaptability, a consultancy; was with Omnicell, where he served as Executive Vice President of R&D, and as Vice President of Manufacturing, Quality, and Information Technology; and held senior leadership roles with numerous technology companies. He holds both a Bachelor and Master of Science in Computer Science from Texas A&M University and a Ph.D. in Organizational Systems from Saybrook University. He teaches graduate-level technology management and leadership courses at Carnegie Mellon University and Presidio Graduate School. For more information about Medical Solutions, visit medicalsolutions.com.
