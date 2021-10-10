 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Medical Solutions
0 comments

Medical Solutions

  • 0

Medical Solutions Welcomes Jorge Taborga as Chief Technology Officer Medical Solutions, one of the nation's largest and fastest growing providers of total workforce solutions serving the healthcare industry, has announced the addition of Jorge Taborga as Chief Technology Officer. Taborga is an accomplished leader in organizational transformation and growth in high tech, healthcare, and cloud services. In his role at Medical Solutions, he oversees technology operations, including solutions architecture, applications development, analytics, PMO, security, and infrastructure. He's responsible for the delivery of enterprise projects aligned with the company's business strategy and the implementation of technology and architectural standards across the enterprise. Throughout his extensive career, Taborga has led company-wide strategies; developed products, re-engineered business processes; implemented enterprise-wide IT systems; and built and mentored engineering and IT organizations. Prior to joining Medical Solutions, he served as Managing Partner at Team Adaptability, a consultancy; was with Omnicell, where he served as Executive Vice President of R&D, and as Vice President of Manufacturing, Quality, and Information Technology; and held senior leadership roles with numerous technology companies. He holds both a Bachelor and Master of Science in Computer Science from Texas A&M University and a Ph.D. in Organizational Systems from Saybrook University. He teaches graduate-level technology management and leadership courses at Carnegie Mellon University and Presidio Graduate School. For more information about Medical Solutions, visit medicalsolutions.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. Adds 194,000 Jobs Last Month, Far Below Estimates

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Union Bank & Trust
Inside Business

Union Bank & Trust

Union Bank & Trust Hires Argo, Kalama, and Kappert Eric Argo Audrea Kappert Cathy Kalama Union Bank & Trust (UBT) recently welcomed Er…

Union Bank and Trust
Inside Business

Union Bank and Trust

Union Bank & Trust Hires Al-Rashid, Bertsch, and Sutera Rod Al-Rashid Bob Bertsch John Sutera Union Bank & Trust (UBT) recently welcom…

Circo Enterprises
Inside Business

Circo Enterprises

Circo Enterprises Circo Enterprises is pleased to announce that Jim Johnson has been promoted to the position of Vice President of Facilities …

West Gate Bank
Inside Business

West Gate Bank

WEST GATE BANK� PROMOTES ANDERSON The West Gate Bank� Board of Directors has elected Lindsay Anderson to Senior Vice President, Chief Technolo…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert