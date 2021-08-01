Jenenne Hollister Named to SIA 40 Under 40 in Staffing List Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA), the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions, has named Jenenne Hollister, Vice President of Financial Operations at Medical Solutions, to its 40 Under 40 list of influential workforce solutions ecosystem professionals. Compiled for the fifth consecutive year, the list recognizes the accomplishments of the staffing industry's up and coming leaders who are under the age of 40. The list is not a ranking, but a way to spotlight those who are making an impact and moving the staffing industry forward. At Medical Solutions, one of the largest providers of total workforce solutions in the healthcare industry, Hollister leads accounting operations for the enterprise that spans over 150 accounting and finance professionals. Previously, she served as Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of PPR Travel Nursing, which Medical Solutions acquired in 2018. With 10 years of tenure with the broader Medical Solutions organization, Hollister has played a key role in two successful acquisitions and integrations, as well as the company's acquisition and current integration of C&A Industries. She's been integral to systems migration, integration of credit & collections activities, and building new structural models to improve efficiency within sales teams and workflow involving VMS partners. She's also been instrumental to Medical Solutions' ability to pivot quickly and smoothly during the COVID-19 pandemic, such as with the company's implementation of quarantine pay for travel nurses and allied health professionals. A CPA, Hollister holds a Bachelor of Science and a master's degree, both in accounting.
