Medical Solutions CEO Craig Meier Named to Staffing Industry Analysts 2021 North American Staffing 100 List Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA), the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions, has named Medical Solutions CEO Craig Meier to its 2021 North American Staffing 100 list. The annual list recognizes leaders whose impact on the workforce ecosystem elevates and evolves the staffing industry. Under Meier's leadership, Omaha-based Medical Solutions has become the fourth largest healthcare staffing firm in the United States-and ranks second among nursing and allied health. Following Medical Solutions' acquisition of PPR and 360 Healthcare Staffing in 2018, Meier steered efforts alongside partner TPG Growth to acquire C&A Industries, the parent company of Aureus Medical Group, FocusOne Solutions, and three commercial and professional staffing firms. With the close of the C&A acquisition in October 2019, the largest in the history of the staffing industry, Medical Solutions grew from a $500 million to a $1 billion+ company. In the midst of its integration of C&A, Meier led Medical Solutions through the COVID-19 pandemic that brought unprecedented challenges to the healthcare industry. Meier's emphasis on remaining nimble, proactive and responsive drove Medical Solutions to be one of the first healthcare staffing companies to provide guaranteed quarantine pay. Medical Solutions also offered increased compensation, incentives and additional employee assistance services. Meier has nearly 20 years of experience in healthcare staffing and has served in various roles for Medical Solutions, including COO, president and senior vice president of sales and marketing. He currently sits on the Lasting Hope Recovery Center Board of Directors and previously held board positions with the National Association of Travel Healthcare Organizations (NATHO) and the Omaha Chamber of Commerce.