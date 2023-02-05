Medical Solutions Promotes Amber Ireland to Chief Marketing Officer Medical Solutions, one of the largest healthcare talent ecosystems, today announced the promotion of Amber Ireland to Chief Marketing Officer. Ireland has been with Medical Solutions for four years and brings over 20 years of industry experience to her new role. As CMO, Ireland will oversee the strategy, development, and execution of all Marketing initiatives for Medical Solutions', including creative, operations, communications, and public relations activities, along with support of the company's M&A strategy and related integrations. Ireland most recently served as Vice President of Marketing and Brand Strategy for Medical Solutions. She developed strategies to support lead generation, brand awareness and social media engagement and led the company's customer experience, marketing operations, and creative teams. Prior to joining Medical Solutions, Ireland served in various marketing leadership positions with PPR Talent Management Group, before its acquisition by Medical Solutions in 2018. During her career, she has directed recruitment teams and launched new business units for managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. Ireland holds a bachelor's degree from the University of North Florida. Ireland assumes the CMO position previously held by Joe Greene, who recently announced his retirement.