Medical Solutions Medical Solutions, one of the nation's largest healthcare talent ecosystems, has acquired Charlotte, NC based WorldWide HealthStaff Solutions. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. WorldWide HealthStaff Solutions, which will continue to operate independently as its own brand under the Medical Solutions parent company, was founded in 1998 and offers direct hire international nurse and allied health recruitment. The company's business model meets the priorities of both clients and healthcare applicants from around the world, providing clients with a recruitment pipeline of experienced healthcare staff. This latest acquisition further reinforces Medical Solutions' vision to create the healthcare talent ecosystem that delivers great patient outcomes while enriching the lives of people who provide care. The combination of both organizations is a strategic step in addressing the significant and growing shortage of clinical professionals in the U.S. By continuing to expand Medical Solutions' healthcare talent ecosystem, the company can ensure the best possible clinician experience while filling the staffing pipeline for clients and strengthening the company's ultimate goal of ensuring better patient outcomes. To learn more about Medical Solutions, please visit medicalsolutions.com.