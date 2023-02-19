Medical Solutions Earns High Rank on Glassdoor's Best Places to Work 2023 List Medical Solutions, one of the largest healthcare talent ecosystems, has been honored with a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award recognizing the Best Places to Work 2023. The company sits at number 16 out of 100 total ranked large companies in the United States. To create the list, Glassdoor studied the quality, quantity, and consistency of reviews left on company profiles between October 2021 and October 2022. Companies could not nominate themselves. Glassdoor found Medical Solutions boasts a 4.5-star overall company rating and a 4.35-star workplace factor rating. Both ratings considered more than nine attributes, including career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, and diversity and inclusion. Glassdoor is a global platform allowing employers to host job openings and information while allowing employees to share experiences at their current or previous company anonymously. Glassdoor has presented the Best Places to Work rankings since 2009, with this being the first time Medical Solutions has been included on the list.