Medical Solutions Announces Executive Promotions Medical Solutions, one of the largest healthcare talent ecosystems, has promoted two members of its senior leadership team. Chase Farmer has been promoted to Chief Commercial Officer, and Caroline van der Pool has been promoted to Chief of Staff. Farmer has been with Medical Solutions for over 13 years, holding various positions within the company leading enterprise sales and account development, including oversight of its managed services program (MSP). As Chief Commercial Officer, Farmer will build on the successes of his previous role as Executive Vice President, Client Growth to further strengthen the company's vision to create the healthcare talent ecosystem that delivers great patient outcomes while enriching the lives of people who provide care. In her new role as Chief of Staff, van der Pool will support the CEO and executive team in driving strategic initiatives, providing consultation to department leaders, assisting in the prioritization of business strategies, and accelerating outcomes. Joining Medical Solutions in early 2022, van der Pool brings with her a depth of knowledge and experience in market analysis, forecasting, and strategic planning to her new role. Medical Solutions has seen tremendous growth over the past several years and is the third-largest healthcare staffing company in the country. For more information about Medical Solutions, please visit www.medicalsolutions.com.