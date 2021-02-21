 Skip to main content
Medical Solutions
Medical Solutions

Medical Solutions Welcomes Nhat H. Ngo as Chief Commercial Officer Medical Solutions, one of the nation's largest and fastest growing providers of total workforce solutions in the healthcare industry, has announced the addition of Nhat H. Ngo as Chief Commercial Officer. Mr. Ngo is responsible for commercial strategy to drive the company's growth in existing and adjacent markets. He will ensure continuity between strategic positioning, solutions offerings, and services delivery in the market. By forging integrated partnerships with Medical Solutions' clients, Mr. Ngo will take a customer-centric approach to creating new products and offerings and to advancing existing client programs and resources. Mr. Ngo is a seasoned healthcare executive with more than two decades of experience successfully leading growth strategies, market development, commercial execution, and corporate development for startup, mid-sized, and large capitalization healthcare technology companies. Prior to joining Medical Solutions, he served as executive vice president, marketing, strategy and business development with Omnicell. He also spent two years at Medtronic as global vice president of business development and served in a variety of senior leadership positions at BriteSmile. Nhat practiced corporate law at Pillsbury, Winthrop, Shaw, Pittman in Washington, D.C. He earned a B.S. from the University of Virginia McIntire School of Commerce and his J.D. from the University of Virginia School of Law. For more information about Medical Solutions, visit medicalsolutions.com.

