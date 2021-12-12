Dana Coonce and Holly Bass of Medical Solutions Named to SIA Global Power 150 - Women in Staffing List Dana Coonce Holly Bass Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA), the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions, has named two Medical Solutions executives to its Global Power 150 - Women in Staffing list. Dana Coonce, Chief Human Resources Officer, and Holly Bass, Vice President of Recruitment, are included on the annual list, which recognizes women who stand out as leaders and influencers in the global talent marketplace. The list is not a ranking but shines a spotlight on women in leadership positions and to recognize the significant contributions and influence of women industry-wide. At Medical Solutions, one of the largest providers of total workforce solutions serving the healthcare industry, Coonce oversees all aspects of its human resources department, spearheading the strategy and alignment of initiatives with all business units. Since joining Medical Solutions in 2018, Coonce has redefined company's structure and practice of talent acquisition, employee engagement, and performance management. She drives DEI initiatives within the organization, having brought DEI into greater focus and prioritized its evolution. This is the second time Coonce has been included on the Global Power 150 - Women in Staffing list. Bass, a 20-year staffing industry veteran and leader of Medical Solutions' recruiting efforts, guided the integration of PPR Travel Nursing into Medical Solutions. She leads with a passion for company culture, core values, and employee engagement. Bass was a speaker at the 2019 Travelers Conference (TravCon) and currently serves as President of the National Association of Travel Healthcare Organizations' Board of Directors. She's a 5-time winner of the PPR Core Value/Employee of the Year Award and recipient of the Great Place to Work for All Leadership Award.