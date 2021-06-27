Members.MD Members.MD, an Omaha-based concierge medicine clinic, is thrilled to welcome M. Suzan Crabb, MD to the team. Suzan has practiced in Omaha for 23 years. "We are very excited to have Suzan join us. She's going to be a phenomenal concierge medicine physician," says Joel Bessmer, MD, Owner and Medical Director. "Suzan already provides her patients an exceptional care experience. Her stepping into this practice isn't going to be anything new for her; she's going to have more time for her patients. That's what it's about." Suzan is now welcoming patients. Call Members.MD at 402-779-8400 to learn more.