FRESH LEADERSHIP FOR MERRYMAKERS ASSOCIATION Alison Johnson Matt Lee Keith Station Sharyl Ronan Merrymakers Association has added four new directors to its board, led by president David Mayer of Dvorak Law Group and secretary/treasurer Gary Grote of Bridgepoint Investment Banking. Alison Johnson is a Senior Financial Analyst at Pinnacle Bancorp. A graduate of Bellevue University, Johnson is very passionate about music and people. Matt Lee is the Director of Long-Term Care at Fusion Medical Staffing. Based in Omaha, Fusion Medical Staffing is a fast-growing national staffing company. He has a passion for serving long-term care facilities. Sharyl Ronan, BSW, MBA, LNHA is the CEO of Hillcrest Health Services. Ronan is a veteran of the Air National Guard and has over 25 years' experience in the senior living and geriatric post-acute space. Keith Station is Deputy Chief of Staff for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion for Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert. Keith holds a Master's Degree from Indiana University, and Bachelors in Business Administration/ Marketing from the University of Nebraska - Lincoln. He brings passion, drive, and unique appreciation for partnerships to accomplish big goals. Merrymakers Association is a 501 (c) (3) organization, started in 1986 by Jim Johnson, which provides monthly professional musical entertainment to 178 senior homes in Nebraska and Iowa. Its mission statement: to improve the quality of life for seniors by encouraging active participation, increasing social interaction, and sparking memories through professional musical entertainment. Merrymakers is led by Executive Director Sandy Lemke and is based in Omaha. Merrymakers' program is a unique service. The mission of Merrymakers is to provide live, onsite entertainment for seniors in their nursing homes, assisted living centers, senior apartments, veterans' homes and even hospice care centers. The performances provide physical as well as mental stimulation. According to recreational therapists, residents reap the benefits for days afterwards with increased mental awareness.