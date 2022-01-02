Merrymakers Association is pleased to announce the appointment of two new members to its board of directors, Brandon Burns and Jill Goldstein. Brandon Burns is a Senior Wealth Advisor at Great Western Bank and oversees their Wealth Management team for the state of Nebraska. He is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and has obtained the Certified Wealth Strategist designation through Cannon Financial. Jill Goldstein is a partner with Kutak Rock LLP and has been with the firm for 27 years, with 19 of those years practicing in the tax credit/affordable housing space. She represents direct and fund investors and syndicators in the affordable housing and historic tax credit industry and has advised clients on all aspects of tax credit transactions, including tax/equity structuring, debt financing issues and real estate matters. Merrymakers Association is a nonprofit founded in 1986. It serves older adults in 162 senior communities throughout Nebraska and western and central Iowa with monthly professional musical entertainment. In 2022, the number of communities served will total 177.