Methodist Health System Announces New Members of Leadership Team Jenene VandenBurg Keri Charron The Methodist Health System leadership team is pleased to announce the promotion of two individuals to vice president roles within the organization. Jenene VandenBurg, MS, BSN, RN, has been named vice president of patient services and chief nursing officer at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital. VandenBurg joined the Methodist family as a registered nurse in 2010. VandenBurg oversees the medical/surgical unit, telemetry, intensive care, the birthing center, the emergency department, respiratory care, surgery, outpatient services and the inpatient psychiatric unit at Jennie Edmundson. Prior to her current role, VandenBurg served as the hospital's director of quality and performance improvement. She's also taken on multiple leadership roles, including administrative director of nursing services at Jennie Edmundson and patient safety lead at Methodist Hospital and Methodist Women's Hospital. VandenBurg, a Nebraska Methodist College alumna, has more than five years of clinical experience and a multistate nursing license in Nebraska and Iowa. She is trained in emergency management and holds a Green Belt in Lean Six Sigma, which represents proficiency in planning, controlling and improving performance. Keri Charron, MBA, has been named vice president of physician and professional services for Methodist Physicians Clinic (MPC). Charron started at MPC in 2019 as senior director of physician services after more than 20 years of experience in health care administration. In her new role, Charron oversees Methodist Health System's recruitment and development, outreach, and business health. She also leads MPC's medical specialty clinics, contracting and risk management. Prior to joining Methodist, Charron was the administrative director of men's and women's services at The Iowa Clinic in West Des Moines, Iowa. She also spent eight years at the Nebraska Heart Institute including three years as director of clinic operations and seven years as radiology manager at Bryan Health. She earned her bachelor's degree in health care administration and master's degree in business administration from Bellevue University. Charron is also a licensed radiologic technologist and holds a Yellow Belt in Lean Six Sigma, which represents proficiency in planning, controlling and improving performance.