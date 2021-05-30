Dr. Garnet Blatchford Named Methodist Hospital's Vice President of Medical Affairs, Chief Medical Officer Garnet Blatchford, MD, a 30-plus year member of Methodist Hospital's medical staff, has been named vice president of medical affairs and chief medical officer for the hospital. She will begin her duties on June 1. Dr. Blatchford, who began her medical career in the 1980s, was born and raised in Omaha and is a trailblazer for women in surgery. Her career in colon and rectal surgery has spanned decades in the Omaha community.In her new role at Methodist, Dr. Blatchford will help develop the health system's strategic plan, implement new developments in medical techniques, assist in recruiting and retaining medical providers, and oversee the leadership and services of the medical staff department. She will continue seeing patients as part of Methodist Physicians Clinic's colon and rectal surgery program. The University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate received her medical degree from the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) and completed her fellowship in colon and rectal surgery at Creighton University.
Methodist Hospital
Related to this story
Most Popular
Fraser Stryker PC LLO Fraser Stryker PC LLO is pleased to announce the addition of Daniel C. Pauley as partner at the Firm. Daniel joins Frase…
Abrahams Kaslow & Cassman LLP Joshua R. Baumann joined the Abrahams Kaslow & Cassman LLP Litigation Team in April 2021. He previously …
College of Saint Mary welcomes Vice President for Enrollment Services College of Saint Mary (CSM) is pleased to announce that John Frost has b…
Cobalt Credit Union hires in commercial lending and mortgage lending Cody Wragge Ana Deabreu Jideofor "Frank" Ezeuzoh Cobalt Credit Union is p…
Children's Hospital & Medical Center Names New Chief of Pediatric Ophthalmology Paul J. Rychwalski, M.D., has joined Children's Hospital &…
Fraser Stryker PC LLO Fraser Stryker PC LLO is pleased to announce the addition of M. Tyler Johnson as an associate attorney in their business…
Aronson, Barnes Promoted at Omaha National Insurance Company Theresa Aronson Cori Barnes Theresa Aronson has been promoted to Director of Oper…
2020 TOM GAMEL INNOVATION AWARDS Timpte would like to recognize and congratulate employees who received the 2020 Tom Gamel Innovation Awards! …
STALNAKER BECKER JOINS MCGILL Effective May 3, 2021, Stalnaker Becker & Buresh will integrate their practice with McGill Gotsdiner Workman…
CFO Systems CFO Systems has added Mindy Sudo, Doug Murphy, Jeremy Fort, and Danny Faught to its nationwide team of 50-plus professionals focus…