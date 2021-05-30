 Skip to main content
Dr. Garnet Blatchford Named Methodist Hospital's Vice President of Medical Affairs, Chief Medical Officer Garnet Blatchford, MD, a 30-plus year member of Methodist Hospital's medical staff, has been named vice president of medical affairs and chief medical officer for the hospital. She will begin her duties on June 1. Dr. Blatchford, who began her medical career in the 1980s, was born and raised in Omaha and is a trailblazer for women in surgery. Her career in colon and rectal surgery has spanned decades in the Omaha community.In her new role at Methodist, Dr. Blatchford will help develop the health system's strategic plan, implement new developments in medical techniques, assist in recruiting and retaining medical providers, and oversee the leadership and services of the medical staff department. She will continue seeing patients as part of Methodist Physicians Clinic's colon and rectal surgery program. The University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate received her medical degree from the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) and completed her fellowship in colon and rectal surgery at Creighton University.

