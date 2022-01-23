METRO OMAHA BUILDERS ASSOCIATION ANNOUNCES 2022 BOARD MEMBERS Chartered in 1946, the Metro Omaha Builders Association represents the interests of local housing professionals through advocacy, education and builder related event promotion. Board members for 2022 includes: Officers: President - Brett Clarke, Frontier Builders, Vice President - Matt Kronaizl, Sierra Homes, Immediate Past President - Greg Frazell, G. Lee Homes Treasurer - Dave Vogtman, The Home Company Secretary - Deb Benak, Centris Federal Credit Union Directors: David Hartman, Core Bank, Steve Janicek, Regency Homes, Ryan Krejci, Ideal Designs Custom Homes, Joel Russell, Millard Lumber, Dave Tewes, Thomas David Fine Homes, Kent Therkelsen, KRT Construction, Jason Troshynski, Grace Custom Homes ABOUT MOBA: The Metro Omaha Builders Association is a not-for-profit organization that was established to promote and protect various aspects of the home building industry. MOBA members are builders/developers and their trade partners who are dedicated to preserving integrity and lifestyle through high professional standards and sound business practices in the industry. MOBA is well known for producing the Street of Dreams, the Omaha Home Show, Remodel Omaha Tour and the Parade of Homes. For more information, visit www.moba.com
Metro Omaha Builders Association
Related to this story
Most Popular
FBG Facility Services Announces Third President in 60 Year History FBG Service Corporation, a facility services company, is proud to announce …
Sarah Miller Named Chief of Medical Services Sarah Miller, APRN, CPNP-PC, was named Chief of Medical Services for OneWorld Community Health Ce…
The Law Firm of Pansing Hogan Ernst & Bachman LLP Is Pleased To Announce That BENJAMIN J. PICK HAS BEEN NAMED THE MANAGING PARTNER Mr. Pic…
ACCESSbank The Board of Directors of ACCESSbank has appointed Thomas Corrigan to the position of president and chief operating officer. Corrig…
Outlook Collaborative Welcomes Nancy Kurtenbach as Finance Director Nancy Kurtenbach recently joined Outlook Collaborative as the director of …
Arbor Bank Announces Two New Board Members Mark Quandahl Ron Nebbia Arbor Bank, serving Eastern Nebraska and Western Iowa since 1865, is pleas…
Frankel Zacharia Promotes Downey to Partner Jordan Downey, CPA, joined Frankel Zacharia in 2011, graduating from the University of Nebraska, O…
KEVIN SARVER JOINS THE SALVATON ARMY OF OMAHA AS DONOR RELATIONS DIRECTOR Kevin Sarver, of Omaha, recently joined The Salvation Army of Omaha'…