 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Metro Omaha Builders Association
0 Comments

Metro Omaha Builders Association

  • 0

METRO OMAHA BUILDERS ASSOCIATION ANNOUNCES 2022 BOARD MEMBERS Chartered in 1946, the Metro Omaha Builders Association represents the interests of local housing professionals through advocacy, education and builder related event promotion. Board members for 2022 includes: Officers: President - Brett Clarke, Frontier Builders, Vice President - Matt Kronaizl, Sierra Homes, Immediate Past President - Greg Frazell, G. Lee Homes Treasurer - Dave Vogtman, The Home Company Secretary - Deb Benak, Centris Federal Credit Union Directors: David Hartman, Core Bank, Steve Janicek, Regency Homes, Ryan Krejci, Ideal Designs Custom Homes, Joel Russell, Millard Lumber, Dave Tewes, Thomas David Fine Homes, Kent Therkelsen, KRT Construction, Jason Troshynski, Grace Custom Homes ABOUT MOBA: The Metro Omaha Builders Association is a not-for-profit organization that was established to promote and protect various aspects of the home building industry. MOBA members are builders/developers and their trade partners who are dedicated to preserving integrity and lifestyle through high professional standards and sound business practices in the industry. MOBA is well known for producing the Street of Dreams, the Omaha Home Show, Remodel Omaha Tour and the Parade of Homes. For more information, visit www.moba.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Face your financial anxiety by reframing your relationship to money

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

FBG Services
Inside Business

FBG Services

FBG Facility Services Announces Third President in 60 Year History FBG Service Corporation, a facility services company, is proud to announce …

ACCESSbank
Inside Business

ACCESSbank

ACCESSbank The Board of Directors of ACCESSbank has appointed Thomas Corrigan to the position of president and chief operating officer. Corrig…

Inside Business

Outlook Collaborative

Outlook Collaborative Welcomes Nancy Kurtenbach as Finance Director Nancy Kurtenbach recently joined Outlook Collaborative as the director of …

Arbor Bank
Inside Business

Arbor Bank

Arbor Bank Announces Two New Board Members Mark Quandahl Ron Nebbia Arbor Bank, serving Eastern Nebraska and Western Iowa since 1865, is pleas…

Frankel Zacharia
Inside Business

Frankel Zacharia

Frankel Zacharia Promotes Downey to Partner Jordan Downey, CPA, joined Frankel Zacharia in 2011, graduating from the University of Nebraska, O…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert