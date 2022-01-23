METRO OMAHA BUILDERS ASSOCIATION ANNOUNCES 2022 BOARD MEMBERS Chartered in 1946, the Metro Omaha Builders Association represents the interests of local housing professionals through advocacy, education and builder related event promotion. Board members for 2022 includes: Officers: President - Brett Clarke, Frontier Builders, Vice President - Matt Kronaizl, Sierra Homes, Immediate Past President - Greg Frazell, G. Lee Homes Treasurer - Dave Vogtman, The Home Company Secretary - Deb Benak, Centris Federal Credit Union Directors: David Hartman, Core Bank, Steve Janicek, Regency Homes, Ryan Krejci, Ideal Designs Custom Homes, Joel Russell, Millard Lumber, Dave Tewes, Thomas David Fine Homes, Kent Therkelsen, KRT Construction, Jason Troshynski, Grace Custom Homes ABOUT MOBA: The Metro Omaha Builders Association is a not-for-profit organization that was established to promote and protect various aspects of the home building industry. MOBA members are builders/developers and their trade partners who are dedicated to preserving integrity and lifestyle through high professional standards and sound business practices in the industry. MOBA is well known for producing the Street of Dreams, the Omaha Home Show, Remodel Omaha Tour and the Parade of Homes. For more information, visit www.moba.com