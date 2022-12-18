Milan Laser Hair Removal Announces New Chief Human Resources Officer Tasha Chambers joins laser hair removal giant. Milan Laser Hair Removal, the nation's largest laser hair removal provider, announced that Tasha Chambers has been named Chief Human Resources Officer. Chambers joined the Milan Laser team in September 2022. Chambers has 15 years of extensive experience in human resources, namely at Chili's Bar & Grill, where she helmed HR for over 60,000 employees across the country. She also worked as an HR Coach at Pizza Hut, overseeing employees at 3,000 restaurants. "I am thrilled to be joining the Milan Laser team!" exclaimed Tasha Chambers. "I believe in the mission at Milan, and the landscape around laser hair removal is changing and becoming more mainstream. This is an exciting time to be part of such an amazing company." The laser hair removal juggernaut knows a thing or two about growth and acquiring top talent. Milan Laser has expanded its footprint across the country with over 225 locations in 28 states and 1,600+ employees nationwide, of which, more than 400 work at its recently expanded corporate headquarters in Omaha, NE. "Because of our incredible growth at Milan, we needed someone with strong HR leadership experience," said Dr. Shikhar Saxena, CEO and co-founder of Milan Laser. "Tasha is uniquely positioned to spearhead our HR team and strengthen our commitment to our employees. We're so excited to have her leadership here at Milan!" To learn more about Milan Laser Hair Removal, visit www.milanlaser.com.