METRO OMAHA BUILDERS ASSOCIATION ANNOUNCES 2021 BOARD MEMBERS Chartered in 1946, the Metro Omaha Builders Association is a not-for-profit organization that represents the interests of local housing professionals through advocacy, education and builder related event promotion. MOBA produces the Street of Dreams, Omaha Home Show, Remodel Omaha Tour, and the Parade of Homes. Board members for 2021 includes: Officers: President - Greg Frazell, G. Lee Homes, Vice President - Brett Clarke, Frontier Builders, Immediate Past President - Ryan Krejci, Ideal Design Custom Homes, Treasurer - Dan Wellendorf, Builders Supply Co., Secretary - Deb Benak, Centris Federal Credit Union Directors: David Hartman, Core Bank, Matt Kronaizl, Sierra Homes, Marc Stodola, Charleston Homes, Dave Tewes, Thomas David Fine Homes, Kent Therkelsen, KRT Construction, Jason Troshynski, Grace Custom Homes, Dave Vogtman, The Home Company