Nick Nalbach Receives Certified Investment Management Analyst� Certification Congratulations to Nick Nalbach, CFP�, CIMA�, Financial Advisor and Financial Planning Specialist, for recently obtaining his Certified Investment Management Analyst ("CIMA�") certification. The CIMA� certification is delivered by the Investments and Wealth InstituteTM and identifies individuals who have met extensive requirements for experience, ethics, and advanced investment management consulting coursework provided by the Yale School of Management, a top 20 business school. CIMA professionals must pass a qualification exam and a certification exam covering a wide range of in-depth investment topics. Additionally, those who earn the certification must agree to meet ongoing continuing education requirements and adhere to the Investments and Wealth Institute's Code of Professional Responsibility. The Financial Advisors at Realize Wealth Management Group at Morgan Stanley are committed to life-long learning. The team's founders, Aron Huddleston, Financial Advisor and Andy Jacobitz, Financial Advisor, believe that continuing education is key to staying at the forefront of the latest and most effective wealth management strategies. The team is dedicated to providing meaningful guidance and world-class service to its clients.