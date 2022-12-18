Robert Forrest Receives CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER Practitioner Certification Congratulations to Robert "Bob" Forrest, CFP�, QPFC, Financial Advisor, for recently obtaining his CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER ("CFP�") certification. The CFP� designation identifies individuals who have met experience and ethical requirements, have successfully completed financial planning coursework, and have passed the CFP� Certification Examination. Those awarded with the designation have shown to have acquired in-depth knowledge on essential wealth management skills, such as retirement planning, estate planning strategies, investment tax planning strategies, investment planning and more. CFP� certificate holders also must agree to meet ongoing continuing education requirements and to uphold the Certified Planner Board of Standards Inc.'s Code of Ethics and Professional Responsibility and Financial Planning Practice Standards. The Financial Advisors at Realize Wealth Management Group at Morgan Stanley are committed to life-long learning. The team's founders, Aron Huddleston, Financial Advisor and Andy Jacobitz, Financial Advisor, believe that continuing education is key to staying at the forefront of the latest and most effective wealth management strategies. The team is dedicated to providing meaningful guidance and world-class service to its clients. Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, a global leader, provides access to a wide range of products and services to individuals, businesses and institutions, including brokerage and investment advisory services, financial and wealth planning, cash management and lending products and services, annuities and insurance, retirement and trust services. Morgan Stanley Wealth Management is a business of Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC. Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a leading global financial services firm providing investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in more than 41 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For more information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com. Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC ("Morgan Stanley"), its affiliates and Morgan Stanley Financial Advisors or Private Wealth Advisors do not provide tax or legal advice. Individuals should consult their tax advisor for matters involving taxation and tax planning and their attorney for matters involving trust and estate planning and other legal matters. Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards Inc. owns the certification marks CFP�, CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER and federally registered CFP (with flame design) in the U.S., which it awards to individuals who successfully complete CFP Board's initial and ongoing certification requirements. � 2022 Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC. Member SIPC. CRC #5350117 12/2022