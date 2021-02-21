Morrissey Engineering Promotes Three Jason Eickmeier Sarah Gudeman Jeff Hemje Morrissey Engineering is pleased to announce the promotion of three individuals to Shareholders and Partners. Jason Eickmeier joined the firm as a Mechanical Project Manager in 2013. Eickmeier is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering and is a Registered Professional Engineer in Nebraska and Alaska and recently appointed as the Professional Mechanical Engineer member of the City of Omaha Board of Steamfitter and Pipefitter Examiners. He is motivated by opportunities to create high performance designs that positively impact the people that use them and our local community. Outside of work, Jason spends much of his time with his wife, Krissa, and three children, Kaitlyn (15), Will (13), and Claire (7), and enjoys an occasional round of golf. Sarah Gudeman joined the firm in 2008 as a Mechanical Engineer and now functions as the company's Director of Sustainability. Gudeman attended Omaha Marian High School and is a graduate of Iowa State University with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering. She specializes in energy-efficiency, sustainability, health and wellness; working with architectural and owner teams to prioritize durable, resilient, passive design strategies and proven performance. Sarah is also passionate about volunteering through a variety of educational endeavors to bring clarity and consideration to the indoor environments in which we live, work, and play, and their impact on the world. Gudeman spends her downtime outdoors, reading, cooking, traveling, and enjoying all these experiences with her husband, William, son Benjamin (6), and daughter Allison (3.5). Jeff Hemje joined the firm as an Electrical Project Manager and Technology Systems Engineer in 2010. Hemje is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering, a Registered Professional Engineer in Nebraska and Iowa, Registered Communications Distribution Designer (RCDD), and Certified Technology Specialist (CTS-D). He finds satisfaction integrating technology to enhance architectural environments, as well as making complex technology understandable and achievable to clients. Outside of work, Mr. Hemje enjoys hunting, coaching, and spending time outdoors with his wife, Amy, and four amazing boys, Brayden (15), Corban (13), Cale (11) and Cade (11). Morrissey Engineering is a nationally recognized engineering design firm in Omaha, Nebraska. The firm partners with clients across many industries to provide mechanical, electrical, lighting, and technology design solutions as well as commissioning and sustainability consulting for commercial construction projects. The firms unique Ownership structure includes fourteen partners who provide leadership and establish company direction. To learn more about Morrissey Engineering, please visit www.morrisseyengineering.com or contact info@morrisseyengineering.com.