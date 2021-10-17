Jenniffer Fields LeDoux Promoted to Senior Vice President of Operations at Mosaic Mosaic, a leading nonprofit provider of services for people with intellectual & developmental disabilities headquartered in Omaha, has promoted Jenniffer Fields LeDoux to Senior Vice President of Operaions. In her new role, LeDoux leads a team of seven vice presidents of operations who direct and ensure the delivery of high quality supports to people Mosaic serves. She is also now a member of the Mosaic Leadership Council. "We are thrilled to have someone like Jenniffer who has a deep commitment to Mosaic's mission of 'relentlessly pursuing opportunities that empower people,'" according to President and CEO Linda Timmons. "She has demonstrated strong and effective leadership through her work with leaders across the Mosaic network and engagement with the people we serve, their families, and with many partners--including the senior leadership teams of Vantage and Living Innovations." Vantage and Living Innovations are two like-minded support services acquired by Mosaic earlier this year. LeDoux's entire 25-year career has been dedicated to the nonprofit sector serving people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. She has been with Mosaic since 2016 in a variety of roles, including Associate Director and Executive Director in Southeast Texas, Vice President of Operations in Texas, and, most recently, as the Vice President of Operations Development and Integration with the organization's national supports office. She holds a bachelor's in psychology and a master's in counseling from Louisiana Tech University in Ruston, Louisiana. Mosaic is a whole-person healthcare organization reaching across 13 states in more than 750 communities and providing supports to more than 5,200 people. Services empower people with disabilities, mental and behavioral health needs and autism, as well as aging adults to live their best life. Mosaic is an affiliated social ministry organization of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America and a member of Lutheran Services in America. Mosaic is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization. For more information, visit www.mosaicinfo.org.