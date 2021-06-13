MOSAIC PROMOTES HEATHER GUNN TO SVP OF STRATEGIC INITIATIVES Mosaic, a nonprofit based in Omaha serving people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) across 13 states, has promoted Heather Gunn to Senior Vice President of Strategic Initiatives. In addition to overseeing Mosaic's mission expansion, which enables growth through acquisitions and affiliations, she will lead the project management team to align with Mosaic's strategic direction and operational priorities. She will now also serve as a member of the Mosaic Leadership Council. "Heather has served as Mosaic's Vice President of Mission Expansion since she joined our organization in 2017. During her tenure, she led the team that successfully completed four acquisitions and operationalized robust due diligence and integration processes which were designed to leverage the strength of our network and achieve our business objectives," said Linda Timmons, President and CEO. Gunn came to Mosaic with more than 20 years of leadership experience in project and program management, mergers and acquisitions, information technology, and strategic planning. Prior to joining Mosaic, she worked in Mutual of Omaha's Enterprise Project Management Office and spent 18 years at Hewlett Packard supporting IT and global operations. Gunn also holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from the University of Florida. About Mosaic Mosaic is a whole-person healthcare organization reaching across 13 states and providing supports to more than 5,600 people. Services empower people with disabilities, mental and behavioral health needs and autism, as well as aging adults to live their best life. Mosaic is an affiliated social ministry organization of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America and a member of Lutheran Services in America. Mosaic is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization. For more information, visit www.mosaicinfo.org.