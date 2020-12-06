 Skip to main content
Mueller Robak LLC
Mueller Robak LLC

Nebraska State Bar Association Names Mueller President-Elect William J. Mueller of Mueller Robak LLC has been selected to serve as President-Elect of the Nebraska State Bar Association. Mueller will serve as President of the Association in 2020-21. Mueller has been selected by his peers for inclusion in the Best Lawyers of America� and a Great Plains Super Lawyer in Government Relations Law since 2009. Mueller has been named Best Lawyers� "Lawyer of the Year" in Government Relations Practice four times. He is a fellow of the Nebraska State Bar Foundation and a Patron Fellow of the American Bar Foundation. He is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and the University of Nebraska College of Law and is admitted to practice law in the State of Nebraska. Mueller is a Past President of the University of Nebraska Alumni Association and currently serves as the President of the Board of Directors of the United Way of Lincoln and Lancaster County. Mueller is Senior Partner and co-founder of Mueller Robak LLC, Nebraska's premier lobbying and government relations firm. The firm's offices are located in Lincoln, Nebraska.

