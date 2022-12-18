 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mueller | Robak LLC

  • 0

Hassebrook Joins Mueller Robak Kristen J. Hassebrook Mueller Robak LLC is pleased to announce that Kristen J. Hassebrook has joined the firm. Ms. Hassebrook, a Laurel, Nebraska native, received her Juris Doctor degree, with distinction, from the University of Nebraska College of Law in 2011. Ms. Hassebrook is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, receiving her Bachelor of Arts degree with distinction in Political Science and Economics. She is admitted to practice law in the State of Nebraska. Most recently, Ms. Hassebrook served as the Executive Vice President for Legislation & Policy for the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce & Industry where she lobbied at both the state and federal level and engaged in issues management with regulatory agencies on behalf of Nebraska businesses. Previously, Ms. Hassebrook was Vice President of Legal and Regulatory Affairs for the Nebraska Cattlemen where she lobbied and provided regulatory assistance on behalf of beef producers. Ms. Hassebrook has also worked in development for the University of Nebraska Foundation and with the Alliance for the Future of Agriculture in Nebraska. Ms. Hassebrook and her husband, Ryan, have two daughters and live outside of Lincoln where they raise livestock. Mueller Robak LLC is Nebraska's premier lobbying and government relations firms. The firm is ranked a Tier 1 firm, the highest available rank, in U.S. News - Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms." The firm's principals, William J. Mueller and Kim M. Robak, have each been selected for inclusion in "The Best Lawyers in America" and "Great Plains Super Lawyers" in the field of Government Relations Law in each of the past 15 years. The professionals of Mueller Robak LLC have an active and respected presence before the Nebraska State Legislature and all agencies of state and local government. The firm's offices are located in Lincoln.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nebraska Community Foundation

Nebraska Community Foundation

Nebraska Community Foundation welcomes new board members Beverly Hansen Nicole Sedlacek Nebraska Community Foundation's (NCF) Board of Directo…

Cobalt Credit Union

Cobalt Credit Union

Cobalt Credit Union hires new Chief Marketing Officer Cobalt Credit Union is pleased to announce the appointment of Carol Sherrow as the organ…

Swanson Russell

Swanson Russell

Sixty-Year Milestone Marks New Era for Swanson Russell Fast-growing agency enters seventh decade with new branding, new office and new horizon…

TSG (The Strawhecker Group)

TSG (The Strawhecker Group)

TSG Continues Growth; Adds Several New Team Members Eric Chambers Shawna Kozisek Renae Mazur Christina Otto Daryl Seaman Sam Wares TSG (The St…

First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha Announces Promotion, Hires in its Commercial Banking Group Nick Inzerello Nathan McKown Miles Anderson Mark Ostro…

Veridian Credit Union

Veridian Credit Union

Terry Ann Sanders named community inclusion coordinator at Veridian Credit Union Veridian Credit Union is pleased to announce that Terry Ann S…

Salvation Army of Omaha

Salvation Army of Omaha

DR. RICHARD KLEIN JOINS THE SALVATION ARMY OF OMAHA'S ADVISORY BOARD The Salvation Army of Omaha recently appointed Dr. Richard Klein to its a…

Watch Now: Related Video

MacKenzie Scott Unveils New Website That Chronicles Donations

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert