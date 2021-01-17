Mueller Robak LLC Matthew T. Schaefer Timothy G. Hruza Mueller Robak LLC Nebraska's premier lobbying and government relations firm is pleased to announce that Matthew T. Schaefer and Timothy G. Hruza have become partners of the firm. Matthew T. Schaefer joined the firm in 2010 after graduating from the University of Nebraska College of Law with high distinction. Matt works with a broad range of clients, from some of Nebraska's most respected homegrown businesses to national technology companies that bring new innovations to the state. Matt also advises hospitals, professional associations, and political subdivisions on challenging public policy matters. Timothy G. Hruza joined the firm in 2018. Prior to joining the firm, Tim served as legal counsel to the Nebraska Legislature's Judiciary Committee. A graduate of the University of Nebraska College of Law with distinction, Tim spent three years in private law practice before becoming legal counsel to a Lincoln-based business association. In addition to his effective policy work, Tim is a regular contributor on Lincoln's news and talk radio station 1400 KLIN where he provides commentary and insight on national, state, and local political and sports news. Since 1985, Mueller Robak LLC has led some of the most complex legislative issues in Nebraska. Mueller Robak LLC is the largest and one of the most respected government relations firms in the region. The firm is ranked by U.S. News - Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms" as a first-tier firm in Government Relations Practice, the highest possible ranking, and firm members William J. Mueller and Kim M. Robak each have been selected by their peers for inclusion in the Best Lawyers in America in the field of Government Relations Law.
Mueller Robak LLC
Related to this story
Most Popular
CELEBRATING 25th YEAR MILESTONE First Nebraska Trust Company is thankful and honored to serve our clients and professional friends across Nebr…
RCG Advertising & Media Announces Promotions Gail Seaton Alli Carlson Lauren Rock Omaha-based advertising and media firm, RCG has announce…
Zulkoski Weber LLC Zulkoski Weber LLC is pleased to announce the addition of Joselyn Luedtke to the firm. As an attorney with more than a deca…
Legal Aid welcomes Amy Van Horne as new Board President Legal Aid of Nebraska is pleased to announce the appointment of its new Board Presiden…
Cobalt Credit Union Names Robin Larsen as New President and CEO Cobalt Credit Union's Board of Directors is pleased to announce that Robin Lar…
SILVERLEAF WEALTH MANAGEMENT ADDS ADVISOR DAN BENEDUM Advisor Daniel Benedum has joined Silverleaf Wealth Management, headquartered in Omaha, …
Fraser Stryker PC LLO is pleased to announce the recent election of two attorneys to partner, effective January 1, 2021. Brandon J. Crainer Rh…
Koley Jessen Promotes Fulton, Herbers, and Youngman to Shareholder Maureen Fulton Ben Herbers Clark Youngman Three attorneys have been promote…
Kutak Rock Elects Omaha Attorneys to Firm Partnership Maxwell T. Crawford Edward P. Gonzales Wesley A. Goranson Robert B. Henderson Oliver M. …
The Strawhecker Group Announces New Hires and Promotions Martha McKeone Hitesh Khatri Sheridan Trent Eric Chambers Trevor Forbes John Jakobe Z…