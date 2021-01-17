National Association of Insurance & Finanial Advisors

Terry Headley Receives Life Insurance Industry's Highest Honor John Newton Russell Memorial Award Chair, Paul Dougherty, presents Terry Headley the 2020 Award on December 4, 2020. The 2020 John Newton Russell Memorial Award was presented to Terry Headley, LUTCF, FSS on December 4, 2020 by the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors. This is the highest honor that can be bestowed upon an individual in the life insurance and financial planning industry. The award recognizes a lifetime of professional excellence, service to the industry and a commitment to ethical conduct. Terry K. Headley entered the life insurance business in January 1973 at age 19. He is the youngest Agent ever inducted into the Principal Financial Group Hall of Fame and has 45 consecutive Club qualifications. He is a Qualifying and Life Member of MDRT and consistent Court of the Table Qualifier. Terry held every office in the NAIFA-Nebraska chapter. He was inducted into the NAIFA-Omaha Hall of Fame and received the NAIFA-Nebraska Distinguished Service Award. He served in various rolls on the national level including serving as NAIFA's national President in 2010-2011. He has been interviewed by several major print media, appeared on Fox News and testified before numerous congressional committees, state legislatures, and state and federal regulatory agencies to provide expert testimony. Most recently, he testified at the White House on the Department of Labor fiduciary rule. He was named by Investment News as one of the "20 Most Powerful People" in financial services for 2011.
