Olson returns to NCF as Director of Peer Learning Nebraska Community Foundation (NCF) welcomes Anders Olson to its talented team of professionals committed to building stronger communities and a Greater Nebraska. Olson joins NCF as Director of Peer Learning, a role in which he will train, coach, mentor and support volunteers and staff to implement educational content throughout NCF's network of more than 270 communities. Olson previously worked for NCF as an affiliated fund development coordinator for communities in northeast and north central Nebraska. Prior to rejoining NCF, he served as a director for SkillsUSA's workplace experiences and recognition program, a loan officer for First Northeast Bank of Nebraska in Tekamah and a graduate teaching assistant at the UNL College of Business. Olson has also been an active member (and currently serves as co-chair) of Connecting Young Nebraskans, an affiliated fund of Nebraska Community Foundation. His enthusiasm for NCF's mission made him an ideal fit for the position. "The NCF environment was the perfect training ground for me to become a skilled facilitator, learn how to develop training sessions for a wide range of audiences and form a network of personal and professional contacts across the state," Olson said. "Even during my time away from the organization, I consistently draw from my rich NCF experiences when faced with new situations to this day." Olson obtained his undergraduate degree as well as his Master of Business Administration from UNL. "NCF is fortunate to fill this position with someone of Anders' background, skillset and knowledge of Greater Nebraska," said NCF COO K.C. Belitz. "We are thrilled to welcome him back to the NCF family to do this important work." Nebraska Community Foundation unleashes abundant local assets, inspires charitable giving and connects ambitious people to build stronger communities and a Greater Nebraska. Headquartered in Lincoln, the Foundation serves communities, donors and organizations by providing financial management, strategic development, education and training to a statewide network of 1,500 volunteers serving more than 270 communities. Since 1994, Nebraska Community Foundation has reinvested $463 million in Nebraska's people and places. For information, visit NebraskaHometown.org.
