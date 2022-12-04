Bilder joins Nebraska Community Foundation Nebraska Community Foundation (NCF) welcomes Kimberly Bilder to its talented team of professionals committed to building stronger communities and a Greater Nebraska. As Director of Legal Affairs, Bilder will oversee NCF's policies, fund agreements, contracts and public/private partnerships. She will also assist with human resources and selected compliance matters. Bilder arrives at NCF with more than 15 years of experience as a nonprofit attorney. Most recently, she was in research administration at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln as a Contracts Manager where she worked with corporate partners seeking to collaborate with the university's researchers and innovators on research related contracts. She also served as Associate General Counsel at the University of Nebraska Foundation, where she served as a subject matter expert in a wide variety of areas, including federal and state tax law related to charitable giving and public charities, corporate governance, employee benefits, fund agreements, and complex outright and planned gifts. Bilder obtained her undergraduate degree at Kansas State University and her Juris Doctor from the University of Nebraska College of Law. "Nebraska Community Foundation is extremely fortunate to be able to add to our team someone with Kimberly's skills and experience," said NCF's Chief Financial Officer Jason Kennedy. "I look forward to seeing the impact she can have when working with our staff and volunteers." Nebraska Community Foundation unleashes abundant local assets, inspires charitable giving and connects ambitious people to build stronger communities and a Greater Nebraska. Headquartered in Lincoln, the Foundation serves communities, donors and organizations by providing financial management, strategic development, education and training to a statewide network of 1,500 volunteers serving more than 270 communities. Since 1994, Nebraska Community Foundation has reinvested $463 million in Nebraska's people and places. For more information, visit NebraskaHometown.org.